Botswana’s ex-leader, Masisi, advocates investment in Africa’s heritage

Former Botswana President, Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi, has highlighted the importance of preserving and investing in Africa’s natural heritage. He spoke during his visit to the Ikogosi Warm Springs and Conference Resort Centre in Ekiti State, where he assessed its facilities.

The ex-leader, during his visit, experienced firsthand the natural wonder of the warm and cold springs flowing side by side — one of the most unique geological phenomena in the world.

He spoke positively about the resort, stating that the landmark visit further reinforces the resort’s growing international profile and strategic importance within Africa’s tourism landscape.

Speaking during the tour, Masisi emphasised the value of tourism as a driver of economic growth, cultural exchange, and regional collaboration across the continent. His remarks align with Ikogosi’s broader vision of becoming a globally competitive destination that attracts high-value domestic and international visitors.

The visit of the respected African statesman further elevates the resort’s profile and credibility on the global stage, reflecting its increasing appeal to policymakers, business leaders, investors, and discerning travellers seeking authentic, world-class destinations within Africa.

Masisi highlighted Nigeria’s potential as a premier tourist destination on the continent, as well as the hospitality industry’s serene environment, tourism potential, and the importance of preserving and investing in Africa’s natural heritage.

“Ikogosi is a hidden gem that showcases Nigeria’s natural beauty and cultural richness,” he said.

The former president also toured the expansive cassava farming operations at Agbeyewa Farms, where he witnessed innovative agricultural technologies and emphasised the importance of agricultural development in diversifying Africa’s economies.

As Nigeria continues to position tourism as a key pillar of economic diversification, the resort stands out as a flagship destination, combining natural heritage, modern hospitality, and international relevance.

Under the management of Glocient Hospitality, the facility has undergone a deliberate revival, with sustained investments in infrastructure, guest experience, safety standards, and service excellence. The resort boasts of chalets, a conference hall, a standard swimming pool, and hiking trails, making it an attractive spot for locals and international visitors.