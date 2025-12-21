BPP disowns fake social media account linked to DG

The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has alerted members of the public to a fraudulent Facebook account impersonating its Director-General, Dr Adebowale Adedokun.

This is contained in a statement issued by Zira Nagga, Head of Press and Public Relations, BPP, in Abuja on Sunday.

Nagga said the fake account was engaging the public, contractors and other stakeholders with false promises of fast-tracked contract approvals, job opportunities and requests for fees for procurement-related services.

“The BPP categorically declares that the said Facebook account is fake.

“The director-general of the BPP does not conduct official government business via private Facebook messages or personal social media accounts.

“All official communications regarding public procurement processes, guidelines, and contract notifications are disseminated exclusively through the bureau’s official website, www.bpp.gov.ng and other official BPP verified social media handles,” he said.

He further emphasised that neither the bureau nor its Director-General would ever request money, gifts or any kind of “processing fees” from the public or contractors to facilitate any procurement process.

“Any such request is a clear indication of a scam,” he said.

Nagga advised members of the public to desist from engaging with the fraudulent account and warned against sharing personal data, bank details or sensitive company information with the impostors.

He said that the bureau was working with relevant security and law enforcement agencies to track down those behind the impersonation.

He listed the agencies to include the Cybercrime Unit of the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Nagga urged anyone in doubt about the authenticity of any communication purportedly from the bureau or its director-general to seek clarification through its official channels – Official Website: www.bpp.gov.ng, email: [email protected] / [email protected] and head office: 11, Suleiman Barau Crescent, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“Individuals who transact with the impostors do so at their own risk. The BPP will not be liable for any financial loss or damages arising from dealings with fraudulent social media accounts,” he said.