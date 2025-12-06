Budget: Ganduje performed woefully as governor – Kano govt

Poised to defend its fiscal appropriation, Kano State government has insisted that the performance of the 2025 budget impacted on social economy and development in the state.

Besides, the government believed the performance of the appropriation in the third quarter of the year surpassed the performance of the immediate administration of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, when placed in comparison.

Reacting to criticism on the third quarter performance of the quarter by former Ganduje’s Chief of Staff and ex-commissioner of Information, Muhammed Garba, the Kano State government led by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) insisted Ganduje’s government only performed woefully.

Garba had accused NNPP government of poor budget performance in some critical sectors, which he said has further expose the gap between the administration’s public rhetoric and its actual delivery.

The former NUJ president stressed that figures published on the budget websites especially on health, and water, confirmed the failure of a government that has invested more in propaganda than in governance.

However, Commissioner for Planning and Budget, Musa Suleiman Shanono, insisted Ganduje’s administration had rather plunged the state treasure in monumental debt while ignoring physical development while in office. Shanono claimed that Garba ought to have buried their “poor performance” in shame than criticising the present government.

“It is important to note that, the third quarter report was mainly State Treasury Funded Projects. There are other funds and sources that support the sectors that have not been captured during the formulation of the report as the State is working on target.

“However, as usual, the Ministry of Planning and Budget is working with relevant MDAs to identify the gaps that could be reported in the subsequent report. Equally, it is very important to make a little comparison in relation to Capital Performance between the Fiscal Year 2022 i.e previous and 2025 as at Third Quarter of each Fiscal Year.

“The Capital performance of Ministry of Science and Technology in 2025 was N1.1billion against the Approved Budget of N4.9 billion which represents 23.3 per cent compared to third quarter 2022 of the previous Administration, Capital performance was 9 per cent as only N167.9 million was spent against the Approved budget of N1.86 billion.

“The performance of Ministry of Education in 2025 third quarter was 32.2 per cent compared to the performance of Ministry of Education in 2022 of the previous Administration for the third quarter was 15.1 per cent. The performance for Higher education in 2025 third quarter was 7.7 per cent while that of 2022 of the Previous Administration was depicting 0% as highlighted in the table above.

“It is pertinent to note that, there are other cross cutting projects executed by various MDAs that have direct bearing to Education and Health. These projects comprise of Construction and Rehabilitation of Classrooms and Hospitals executed by Ministry of Works across the State that have not added under the sub-sectors during the review of the report.

“The Administration of AKY is putting all hand on deck in order to enhance the technical capacity of the water personnel of the Water Board. This is in addition to the purchase of 10 no. raw water pumps of 110kilo watt capacity ie Challawa 6no. at intake number 6 and Tamburawa 4no.

“Evidently, the investment in education sector by this Administration has already started yielding result as: Improve performance of our senior secondary school students in the 2024 and 2025 NECO Exams where Kano State recorded the highest percentage of student having 5 credits and above in the country,” Shanono said.

