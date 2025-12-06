Buratai denies link with terrorism financiers

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has denied online report linking him with individuals alleged to be terrorism financiers.

Buratai described the allegations as false, unfounded, mischievous, and amounting to a smear campaign deliberately designed to tarnish his name and reputation.

The former Nigeria Ambassador to the Republic of Benin made the denial in a statement issued on his behalf by former Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, on Saturday.

He said the insinuation that he was connected, directly or indirectly, to terrorism financing is entirely fabricated, inconsistent with facts, and fundamentally at odds with his values and lifelong commitment to defending Nigeria against terrorism.

The former army chief called on the online platform which published the report to immediately retract the publication and tender an unreserved public apologies or face appropriate legal proceedings.

Buratai said that at no point in his career has he ever been questioned, investigated, indicted, or associated with any such matter by any official body or authority.

“No security institution, intelligence agency, judicial panel, diplomatic mission, oversight mechanism, or administrative body has ever linked me with terrorism financing in any form,” he said.

He said the narrative being circulated by the publication, “relying solely on the unverified personal claims” of another retired General from the army “is therefore a clear misrepresentation borne out of malice and lacks any factual or legal foundation”.

Buratai said it was regrettable, though unsurprising, that the platform has once again attempted to drag his precious name into disrepute, a pattern it has repeatedly pursued over the years, albeit unsuccessfully.

“Each attempt has failed because my record remains forthright, transparent, and distinguished by honourable service to the nation.

“For over four decades, His Excellency, Lieutenant General TY Buratai (rtd) CFR, served this nation with honour, courage and steadfast commitment to defeating terrorism.

“Under his leadership, the Nigerian Army significantly degraded Boko Haram and ISWAP, recovered previously occupied territories, restored civil administration, and returned displaced Nigerians to their homes.

“It defies logic and conscience to suggest that the same person who led decisive actions against terrorism would in any way be associated with the very elements he spent his career confronting,” the statement said.

It added: “His Excellency remains focused on academic engagements, policy contributions, peace advocacy, and philanthropic initiatives aimed at reinforcing national development. His legacy is well documented and will not be diminished by unfounded narratives or deliberate misinformation.’