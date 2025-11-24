Bwari NBA gives VIO officers ultimatum to quit FCT highways

HUMAN Rights Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Bwari Branch has raised the alarm over what it described as unlawful return of Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) operatives to major roads across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) despite a clear Federal High Court order barring them.

In a statement signed by Chairperson Anayisi Agnes Fashe-Omuya and Secretary M.O. Idam, the committee said it was shocked to observe VIO officers once again stopping vehicles, inspecting motorists, and issuing fines —actions the court had categorically outlawed.

The body referenced the judgment in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1695/2023 — Mr Marshal Abubakar v. Directorate of Road Traffic Services & 4 Ors., where the court ordered the VIO to immediately withdraw from FCT highways and cease all road enforcement operations.

According to the NBA Bwari Human Rights Committee, the continued presence of VIO operatives on the roads represents a blatant disregard for the judiciary and a troubling challenge to the rule of law.

To address what it called a “disturbing breach,” the committee said it has officially written to the VIO Directorate demanding full compliance with the subsisting judgment. The letter instructs the agency to pull its officers off the roads without delay.

It warned that if the VIO fails to comply within seven days, it would file contempt proceedings against the Directorate and pursue every available legal option to enforce the court’s ruling.

Reasserting its resolve to defend the rights of FCT motorists, the committee warned that society risks descending into “anarchy and chaos” when government agencies choose which court orders to obey.

It urged relevant authorities to act swiftly, respect judicial authority, and restore public confidence in lawful governance.