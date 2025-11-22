CAC cleric recounts encounter with bandits, urges govt action

A cleric with the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Prophet Ade Ologbonyo, has recounted his personal encounter with armed bandits and urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts to curb rising insecurity across the country.

Ologbonyo, in a statement titled “The Scourge of Insecurity: A Prophet’s Cry Against Banditry,” expressed concern over the recent attack on a CAC assembly in Eruku, Kwara State, where several worshippers were killed and others, including the pastor, abducted.

He described the tragedy as “a painful reminder of a national security breakdown,” adding that places of worship, which should serve as sanctuaries, “have now become soft targets.”

He said: “My heart is heavy, not just as a pastor but as a Nigerian who has seen this evil firsthand.” He stated that watching the video of the Eruku attack brought back painful memories of his own experience.

The cleric recalled the night of July 8, 2017, in Abuja, when armed bandits stormed his church during a programme around 2:00 a.m. According to him, the attackers fired multiple rounds, shattered windows, robbed worshippers, and kidnapped an elder for whom they later demanded a ₦50 million ransom.

“I stood face-to-face with a young bandit who shot at me five times with an AK-47,” he said. “The terror that gripped the congregation that night is something I will never forget.”

Ologbonyo said that although no life was lost during the incident, the attack demonstrated the extent to which criminal gangs operate freely and with impunity.

“The fact that they could come in, attack, kidnap, demand ransom, and escape without resistance shows a failure in our security architecture,” he stated.

He described the recent Eruku attack, the abduction of more than 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi State, and the killing of Brigadier General M. Uba in Borno State as signs of a deepening crisis.

“When criminals can attack churches, abduct students and even target senior military officers, it is clear the menace is not contained,” he said.

Ologbonyo urged the government to take decisive steps to safeguard citizens, saying, “We cannot continue to rely on miracles to cover up systemic failures.”

He called for intelligence-driven security operations, support for community-based vigilance structures, and strict control of illegal weapons.

“The primary responsibility of government is the protection of lives and property,” he added. “Nigerians, especially those gathered in prayer, deserve to feel safe.”