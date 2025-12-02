Calabar celebrates 20th anniversary of iconic carnival, as governor lights Christmas tree

As the vibrant city of Calabar prepares to host the 20th edition of its famous and iconic street party known as the ‘Carnival Calabar and Festival’, the Cross River State Government has assured global stars, cultural enthusiasts, creators, investors, and tourists who would be visiting the area of a memorable time throughout the event.

This assurance was given on Sunday, November 30, 2025, during the symbolic Christmas tree lighting at Millennium Park by Governor Bassey Otu.

The ceremony, witnessed by four former governors of the state, including Clement Ebiri, Donald Duke, Liyel Imoke, and Ben Ayade, officially marked the start of the festive season in the state and the month-long series of activities related to the annual carnival.

Reiterating his administration’s commitment to improve on existing standards, Governor Otu said, “My team and I will continue to grow Cross River through human capital development, industrialisation, rural transformation, and tourism.”

A culture and tourism expert in the state, Joseph Nneji, disclosed that every arrangement to make this year’s edition of the annual carnival a truly historic and remarkable one had been put in place.

“Twenty years of the Carnival Calabar and Festival is not just a celebration for Cross River State, but for Africa and the world.

“We invite everyone—governments, tourists, creatives, brands, and cultural institutions—to join us in commemorating two decades of excellence,” he said.

A history of culture, colour and community

Considered Africa’s biggest street party, the Carnival Calabar and Festival has, over the last two decades, created its own distinct image and history, becoming one of the most anticipated events of each year during the process. Starting out as a simple strategy by the state to promote tourism and reposition the city as a cultural hub, the month-long fiesta has since blossomed into a global entertainment spectacle that continues to attract millions of visitors—physical and online—edition after edition. From Brazil to Colombia, France to Germany, South Africa to Ghana, and other parts of the world, the iconic carnival remains a big hit among fun lovers.

From its early days featuring community dance troupes and traditional masquerades, the carnival has expanded to include international music concerts, street parades by themed bands like Seagull, Passion 4, Bayside & Freedom, cultural exhibitions, bikers’ parades, and beauty pageants. The annual event has also continued to spotlight Nigerian fashion designers, filmmakers, dancers, musicians, and cultural storytellers, making Calabar a December destination for the world.

A historic milestone, a global masterpiece

This year’s edition is expected to feature international performance blocs from at least 10 countries, showcase the local culture to a global audience through special heritage displays, and bring together top global influencers, filmmakers, and tourism ambassadors.

In addition, the state aims to reestablish Calabar as West Africa’s tourism capital, bringing fresh opportunities for local businesses, artisans, performers, and investors through an investment summit aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s creative and hospitality sectors.

A timeless legacy

As the city prepares to host the world, the impact the Carnival Calabar and Festival has made over the last 20 years speaks for itself—millions of visits recorded, thousands of jobs created, and hundreds of new talented and constantly evolving creatives discovered and pushed to the limelight.

This year, the carnival not only promises to honour its past but also set a new vision for the next 20 years with the central goal of making Calabar the undisputed cultural capital of Africa.