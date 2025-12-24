Calabar Municipal Council chairman presents ₦13b 2026 budget proposal

The Chairman of Calabar Municipal Council, Apostle James Anam, has presented a budget proposal of N13 billion for the 2026 fiscal year to the legislative arm for consideration.

He said the Budget, tagged Budget of Positive Transformation, prioritizes his administration’s commitment to promoting economic growth, improved service delivery, reducing poverty and improving healthcare services.

Apostle Anam said the proposed budget will also strengthen agriculture, enhance infrastructural development, boost security as well as expand other social services for the people of Calabar Municipality, in line with the policy thrust of the Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu.

The Council Chairman said the 2026 Budget represents a collective commitment to build a more prosperous, secure and inclusive Calabar Municipality.

He added that modalities have been put in place to improve the Council’s internally generated revenue, thereby ensuring effective and prudent management of available resources to achieve set goals.

Anam appealed for continued cooperation and support from the Legislative Council, to enable his administration deliver on its promises to the people.

The Leader of the Calabar Municipal Legislative Council, Honourable Emmanuel Inok, expressed appreciation to the Council Chairman for the renovation of the Legislative chambers, which has provided a conducive environment for their Legislative duties.

Hon. Inok said the 2026 Budget of the Council should not be seen as a mere document, but a representation of an agreement geared towards delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Calabar Municipality.

A breakdown of the 2026 budget estimates showed that the Economic Sector is allocated 40.51% of the total budget, Social Services Sector received 35.22%, Environmental and Regional Development got 14.04%, while 10.22% of the budget was set aside for General Administration.

The presentation was witnessed by the Ndidem of the Quas, who was represented by the Clan Head of Ediba Qua Clan, Ntoe Iso Iso Nyeh; the Vice Chairman of Calabar Municipal Council, Pastor Hon. Okon Nyong; the Council Secretary, Comrade Iso Bassey Edim; the Head of Local Government Administration, Mrs Ekanem Henshaw; the Director, General Services and Administration, Princess Oma Bassey Edim; the Director, Finance and Supplies, Mr. Eyo Effiom Ephraim; political appointees, staff as well as political stalwarts and stakeholders.

The event featured the laying of the 2026 Budget Estimates on the table of the Legislative chambers.