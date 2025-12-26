CAN visits Tinubus, says security push yielding results

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has said the association’s visit to the residence of President Bola Tinubu and the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, was to felicitate with the First Family during the Christmas season and to appreciate their efforts in governance.

Speaking after the visit, Okoh said CAN was encouraged by what it described as the administration’s commitment to caring for the poor, advancing national development, and strengthening peace and security across the country.

“We are here to felicitate with Mr President and his wife, the mother of the nation, during this Christmas period, and to appreciate them for what they are doing for Nigerians,” the CAN President said.

“We particularly commend the concern shown for the poor, the resolve to move the country forward, and the recent efforts to ensure that Nigerians live in peace.”

Okoh described the festive season as reassuring, noting a marked departure from previous years when Christmas was often marred by violence against places of worship.

“This Christmas is special,” he said. “It is the first Christmas in many years that we were not woken up in the middle of the night with phone calls reporting attacks on churches. This is a testimony we must share, and we hope and pray that this will continue.”

He added that the visit was also an opportunity for CAN to reaffirm its readiness to partner with the Federal Government of Nigeria in promoting national development and cohesion.

“We are here to pledge our commitment to continue working with the President for the development and progress of our country, Nigeria,” Okoh said.

Responding to a question on the tension that followed comments by the United States President on security in Nigeria, the CAN leader said the Tinubu administration had demonstrated responsiveness and renewed commitment to addressing the concerns raised.

“The President has been responsive,” he said. “We are seeing renewed efforts to strengthen the security architecture and to ensure that Nigerians go out in peace and return in peace.”

While acknowledging that much work remains, Okoh expressed cautious optimism about the direction of government action.

“There is still a lot to be done, but we believe the President has started well,” he said. “We hope and pray that these efforts will be sustained, and that by next year Nigerians will begin to see more visible results of what is being done now.”