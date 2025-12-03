Canada’s Brampton honours Nigerian philanthropist

The City of Brampton in Ontario, Canada, has honoured Nigerian philanthropist, Ayomikun Adebayo-Oyetoro with a Certificate of Recognition for her leadership and commitment to humanitarian causes, particularly her work supporting widows, vulnerable women, children and distressed Nigerians abroad.

Adebayo-Oyetoro, who is the founder, Fab Care Foundation and Managing Director of Fab Realty homes, was presented with the certificate at a gathering in Lagos.

She is widely known for her quiet but consistent charitable interventions. A humanitarian advocate on rescue and reintegration efforts for Nigerians trapped in harsh conditions in countries such as Oman and Libya, while also supporting widows, orphans and the less privileged at home.

The Certificate of Recognition, signed by Mayor Patrick Brown, praised Adebayo-Oyetoro’s leadership, partnership, and commitment to strengthening international relations, noting that her contributions to cultural exchange, economic development and community growth are highly x valued.

“The City of Brampton extends its deepest respect and appreciation to you for your leadership, partnership, and commitment to strengthening international relations. Your contributions toward cultural exchange, economic development, and community advancement are sincerely valued.

“As members of the Mayor’s staff travel to Nigeria to represent the City, we are honoured to engage with you, strengthen our connection, and

explore new avenues for mutual growth and cooperation.

“In recognition of your leadership and service, the City of Brampton expresses its gratitude and looks forward to continued partnership between our communities,” it read.

Speaking on her motivation, Adebayo-Oyetoro said giving back has always been her core purpose. She added that her foundation prioritises genuine impact over publicity.

“For me, giving back is not for the cameras, it is from the heart. My focus has always been on widows, children, vulnerable, and young people who need support but have no spotlight. At Fab Care Foundation, we believe in quiet impact. We don’t chase visibility, we simply go where the need is greatest,” she said.

Ayomikun described the honour as an encouragement to deepen her humanitarian outreach. “This recognition from the City of Brampton encourages me to do even more. It shows that compassion has no borders, and our collective efforts can truly strengthen communities across continents,” she said.

Commissioner for budget and planning, Brampton, Canada, Richard Forward said: “On behalf of Mayor Patrick Brown, we’re looking forward to your visit and what we can accomplish together.”

Specialist, community engagement, Office of the Mayor, Maurice Imadu said they look forward to expanding collaboration with the participants and Nigeria’s growing diaspora community.