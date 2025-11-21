Canceraware Nigeria marks 10 years of fight against cancer

Canceraware Nigeria, a women’s cancer non-profit organisation focused on cancer prevention and early detection, particularly breast and gynaecological cancers, has celebrated a decade of measurable impact in improving access to cancer education, screening and treatment support for women across Nigeria.

The Founder/Executive Director CancerAware Nigeria, Tolulope Falowo, said the organisation was founded in 2015, and has become a key voice in cancer advocacy and a lifeline for thousands of women, delivering community programmes, public awareness initiatives and patient support services designed to reduce late-stage cancer diagnosis and prevent avoidable deaths.

She said over the past decade, CancerAware has provided free cancer prevention and early detection services to over 20,000 women, including mammograms, breast ultrasounds and Pap smears.

The founder said CancerAware Nigeria has educated over 300,000 people directly through community outreach and awareness campaigns including reaching more than 20 million people online through digital education and advocacy initiatives.

She said her organisation has supported 1,840 women with free cancer treatment and post-treatment assistance just as it has distributed over 100,000 cancer education materials nationwide.

She added that her organisation has mobilised 43,317 people to sign a petition for HPV vaccine inclusion in the national immunisation schedule as well as launched 24 programmes and initiatives, including the MobiPINK Breast Cancer Helpline and the Breast Cancer Early Detection programme.

Falowo said CancerAware Nigeria has partnered with 80 brands and corporates, with 64 media features across TV, radio and print, just as it has responded to over 25,000 helpline, email and website enquiries providing vital guidance and emotional support.

She said: “When we started CancerAware in 2015, we were driven by a simple but powerful belief that no woman should die from a cancer that can be prevented or treated if found early. Ten years later, we are proud of the impact we have made, but even more determined to reach the many more who still need access to education, screening and treatment.”

The founder said the fight against cancer continues, adding that with the support of their partners, donors, volunteers and wider community, they would be able to do more.

Falowo said that looking ahead, CancerAware plans to expand its screening programmes to underserved communities, scale its patient navigation services and continue national advocacy for policy reform, including improved cancer care infrastructure across Nigeria.