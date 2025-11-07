CANUK to host 2025 annual dinner, gala night



The Central Association of Nigerians in the The Central Association of Nigerians in the United Kingdom (CANUK) has announced its readiness to host the 2025 edition of its Annual Dinner and Gala Night scheduled for December 6, 2025.

The Chairman of the Association, Dr. Ily Maisanda, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday, stressing CANUK’s commitment to strengthening unity and fostering collaboration among Nigerians in the UK.

Dr. Maisanda said top Nigerian and UK dignitaries are expected to attend the high-profile event, which he described as one of a kind.He noted that the occasion will also provide an opportunity to further promote the association’s recently launched Pioneer Fund — an initiative designed to support sustainable funding for young black Nigerians in the UK with innovative business ideas.“CANUK is set to host its Annual Dinner and Gala Night on December 6, 2025, in the United Kingdom, and top dignitaries from Nigeria and the UK are expected to grace the event,” he said.

“Interestingly, we launched the Pioneer Fund on October 1, 2025, to build sustainable funding for young black Nigerians with innovative business ideas who need seed support to take their ventures to the next level.

”According to him, the event will serve as a platform to secure the right partnerships and collaborations between Nigeria and the UK to further empower young Nigerians.“I can boldly say that Nigerians in the UK have immense talent, and we need to nurture that. I want CANUK to be at the forefront in terms of the impact it makes both within the UK and Nigeria,” he added.