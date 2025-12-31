Carnival Calabar ends, commemorates 20 years of African street culture

The 2025 Carnival Calabar has come to an end with colourful parades, rhythmic dances and massive street celebrations as the Cross River capital marked two decades of Africa’s biggest street party.

The 20th anniversary edition brought together thousands of revellers, performers and visitors from across Nigeria and beyond, with participating bands rolling out elaborate costumes, choreographed displays and thematic performances that traced the festival’s evolution over the past two decades.

At the official flag-off of the 20th anniversary on Monday, Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River, called on all stakeholders to uphold premium standards and sustainability, describing Carnival Calabar as one of the most significant events on the nation’s tourism calendar. He described Carnival Calabar as a symbol of two decades of ingenuity, resilience, continuity and sustainability.

The governor noted that though former governor Donald Duke birthed the vision, others like Liyel Imoke sustained it while Ben Ayade showed immense resilience in spite of the COVID-19.

The governor said the 2025 edition would unveil some very explosive art forms, feature outstanding and very rhythmic dances.

He urged participating bands to strictly interpret the theme, ‘Traces of Time’.

“The traces of time captures everything. So, we want to see it practicalised and come in a perfect art form in a manner that the world is going to remember for so long,” he said.

Emphasising quality control and competitiveness, the governor warned that not all aspiring groups would qualify for top billing.

“I’ve seen a number of want-to-be bands; your performances today will show whether you’ll be promoted to that party.

“It’s not very easy,” he said.

He emphasised that only a quintessential performance would earn elevation, reinforcing the state’s resolve to keep standards high.

Otu said the carnival’s benefits extended beyond entertainment to tourism growth, cultural exchange and global visibility.

Noting that the festival kept Cross River on the global map, he urged international communities to collaborate with the state.

Looking ahead, Otu called for continuous refinement of skills by both competing and non-competing bands to ensure the carnival remained the boldest and the biggest party in Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that from the flag-off at Millennium Park, the carnival procession moved through Mary Slessor to adjudication points and on to the U.J. Usuene Stadium.

The bands told stories of Nigeria from the pre-transatlantic era to the digital age through dance and drama, capturing 20 years of history and creativity in precise, choreographed displays.

Alongside the performances, the city hosted what revellers described as its biggest street party, with locals, visitors from across Nigeria and the diaspora celebrating along the entire route.

Some tables were priced as high as N500,000, as families, children, the elderly and the very young danced and joined competitions late into the night.

While street partying continued, many followed the bands to the stadium where another round of celebrations unfolded at the Carnival Music Concert.

Artistes, including Timaya and Tiwa Savage, thrilled audiences until dawn before revellers dispersed to refresh for daytime street parties.

At the close of competitions, Rivers State emerged winner of the Cultural Carnival State category while Calabar South won the Cultural Carnival Local Government Area.

Freedom Band clinched the Junior Carnival, and Calas Vegas Band emerged winner of the Main Carnival for 2025.

Beyond spectacle, small-scale traders said the festival remained a vital source of livelihood.

Blessing Bassey, a roasted plantain and fish seller, said she attended the carnival annually, adding that her business was boosted during the festivities and helped support her household needs.

She urged traders to invest more in their businesses during the carnival for better outcomes.

Love Etim, a teacher, said she recently started leveraging the carnival to make quick income.

She noted that improved seating arrangements and greater visual diversity in costumes and dance styles made the current edition stand out for her.