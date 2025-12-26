CDS, COAS honour frontline troops with Christmas lunch

On Thursday, 25 December 2025, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General OO Oluyede AFM, alongside the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General W Shaibu NAM, celebrated frontline troops with a special Christmas lunch in Plateau State, recognising their dedication and sacrifices in safeguarding lives and maintaining peace across the Joint Operations Area.

The colourful event, hosted by Headquarters 3 Division, Nigerian Army, and Joint Task Force Operation ENDURING PEACE (JTF OPEP), brought together officers, soldiers, their families, and invited guests in an atmosphere of warmth, unity, and festive cheer.

The event featured vibrant cultural dance displays reflecting Nigeria’s rich diversity, light-hearted riddles and jokes, and other morale-boosting activities to ease the burden of frontline duties during the yuletide.

In a statement on Friday, the Military Information Officer of Operation Enduring Peace, Major Samson Zhakom, said that the CDS extended warm Christmas greetings to the troops, expressing delight at celebrating the yuletide season with personnel of 3 Division and JTF OPEP.

He described Christmas as a season that embodies love, sacrifice, hope, and renewal, offering an opportunity to reflect on shared humanity, collective responsibility, and the unwavering commitment to the peace, unity, and progress of the nation.

The CDS remarked that while many Nigerians celebrate with their families, frontline troops remain steadfast in fulfilling their oath to God and country, standing as the wall that never breaks and the hope that can never be shattered.

He commended their selfless service, courage, and professionalism in executing Operation ENDURING PEACE, which has contributed significantly to restoring public confidence and stabilising Plateau State and adjoining areas of Kaduna, Nasarawa, and Benue States, and noted that the nation owes them immense gratitude.

The CDS further urged troops to remain vigilant, disciplined, and proactive, reminding them that criminal elements often seek to exploit festive periods to undermine peace and security. He called for continued collaboration with sister security agencies and positive engagement with local communities, whose trust is essential to achieving enduring peace.

He reassured personnel that their welfare remains a top priority, with ongoing efforts to improve living and working conditions, enhance healthcare, and support families.

He also expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Commander-in-Chief, for his steadfast support for military operations nationwide. The CDS reaffirmed that the Armed Forces, in collaboration with sister security agencies, remain resolute and relentless in combating terrorism, defending democracy, and safeguarding the nation, vowing that the military will continue to act boldly, decisively, and with unwavering commitment to duty.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General W Shaibu NAM, represented by the Commander Armour Corps, Major General UB Abubakar, echoed similar sentiments, saluting frontline troops for their selfless sacrifices and reaffirming the Nigerian Army’s commitment to professionalism, combat readiness, and personnel welfare, in line with his command philosophy.

He also appreciated the support of military families, sister services, and key stakeholders.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the General Officer Commanding 3 Division and Commander JTF Operation ENDURING PEACE, Major General EF Oyinlola, highlighted operational successes under Operation PEACE SHIELD, including the neutralisation of criminals, the arrest of kidnappers, and the recovery of arms and ammunition, which contributed to a relatively peaceful yuletide across the Joint Operations Area.

A major highlight of the event was the symbolic serving of Christmas meals to frontline troops by the CDS, the representative of the COAS, and other senior dignitaries, reinforcing leadership’s closeness to the rank and file and boosting troop morale.

The event concluded with renewed calls for discipline, unity, and professionalism, as troops were encouraged to celebrate responsibly while remaining vigilant in the defence of the nation.