China-Nigeria trade hits $22.3b, envoy projects deeper ties

Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, YAN Yuqing

Chinese Consul-General in Lagos, Ms Yan Yuqing, had said China-Nigeria bilateral trade exceeded $22.3 billion between January and October 2025.

Yuqing disclosed this at the Lagos Forum New Year Media Symposium, where she reviewed bilateral relations and outlined prospects for deeper cooperation in 2026.

“Over the past year, China-Nigeria economic and trade cooperation has shown great vitality and strong momentum.

“From January to October 2025, bilateral trade exceeded $22.3 billion, representing a 30.2 per cent year-on-year increase,” Yuqing said. She said Nigeria had remained one of China’s major investment destinations in Africa for many consecutive years.

According to her, Nigeria was honoured as Guest Country of Honour at the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in June and the CIIE in November.

She said Nigerian products, including cashews, sesame seeds, sorghum and dried ginger, gained increased access to the Chinese market. Yuqing noted that the Lekki and Ogun–Guangdong Free Trade Zones remained key platforms for industrial and manufacturing cooperation.

She said development-focused collaboration delivered tangible benefits, especially in infrastructure, agriculture and the digital economy.

According to her, the projects supported job creation and strengthened local industrial capacity across Nigeria. Yuqing cited the Lekki Deep Sea Port, projecting yearly throughput of 520,000 TEUs, representing over 82 per cent year-on-year growth. She added that Lagos-Ibadan Railway and Lagos Light Rail passenger volumes hit record highs, easing congestion and improving mobility.

The envoy said people-to-people and cultural exchanges continued expanding, strengthening mutual understanding between the two countries. The Secretary General of the West Africa Association for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China, Jacob Wood, also spoke at the event, commending peaceful coexistence between Nigerians and Chinese residents despite cultural differences.

Wood urged continued unity, describing Nigeria as the best destination for investment. Chairman, Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, Dr Eric Ni, called for stronger collaboration between Chinese and Nigerian businesses and cultural institutions.

He said trade, investment and cultural exchanges should deepen understanding, engage youth and promote shared development.