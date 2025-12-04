China pledges zero-tariff policy for Nigerian exports

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has expressed the government of the People’s Republic of China’s preparedness to introduce a zero-tariff policy for goods exported from Nigeria.

Speaking yesterday during a meeting with the Nigerian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, the Chinese Ambassador said his country was ready to implement the zero-tariff earlier than scheduled as part of the activities marking 55 years of diplomatic relationship of the two countries, as well as the 2026 China-Africa Year of Cultural Exchanges.

These endeavours, Ambassador Yu stated, will consolidate strategic mutual trust between the two countries, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and deliver greater benefits to the citizens of both countries.

He noted that through the joint efforts of both sides, the China-Nigeria comprehensive strategic partnership has entered the fast track.

“The recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development demonstrate China’s commitment to expanding high-standard opening-up and sharing development opportunities with all countries,” he said.

In his response, Tuggar described China as Nigeria’s comprehensive strategic partner, adding that Nigeria attached great importance to developing relations with China.

Commending the country for its active support for Nigeria’s economic and social development, he said Nigeria firmly adhered to the One-China principle and was ready to strengthen synergy of development strategies, expand cooperation in manufacturing, trade and investment, while taking bilateral relations to new heights.

China had earlier in the year announced the extension of zero-tariff treatment to cover 100 per cent of tariff lines for all 53 African countries that have diplomatic ties with it.