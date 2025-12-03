China ready to implement zero-tariff policy for Nigerian exports — Envoy

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has expressed the preparedness of the government of the People’s Republic of China to take off with the zero-tariff policy for goods exported from Nigeria.

Speaking yesterday during a meeting with Nigerian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, the Chinese Ambassador said his country was ready to implement the zero-tariff earlier than scheduled as part of the activities marking 55 years of diplomatic relationship between the two countries, as well as the 2026 China-Africa Year of Cultural Exchanges.

These endeavours, Ambassador Yu stated, will consolidate strategic mutual trust between both countries, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and deliver greater benefits to the citizens of the countries.

He noted that through the joint efforts of both sides, the China-Nigeria comprehensive strategic partnership has entered the fast track.

“The recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development demonstrate China’s commitment to expanding high-standard opening-up and sharing development opportunities with all countries.

“China and Nigeria have always understood and supported each other on issues of core interests. China also supports Nigeria’s efforts to combat terrorism. China is ready to work.

“China is ready to work with Nigeria to implement zero-tariff treatment for Nigerian exports at an early date, and to make good preparations for the activities celebrating the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries and the 2026 China-Africa Year of Cultural Exchanges,” he said.

In his response, Tuggar described China as Nigeria’s comprehensive strategic partner, adding that Nigeria attaches great importance to developing relations with China.

Commending the country for its active support for Nigeria’s economic and social development, he said Nigeria firmly adheres to the One-China principle and is ready to strengthen synergy of development strategies, expand cooperation in manufacturing, trade, and investment, while taking bilateral relations to new heights.

China had earlier in the year announced the extension of zero-tariff treatment to cover 100 per cent of tariff lines for all 53 African countries that have diplomatic ties with it.

The tariff elimination is the aftermath of the new China-Africa Economic Partnership for Shared Development, a framework that was designed to accelerate Africa’s integration into global trade by increasing market access, improving customs procedures, and strengthening institutional trade capacity.

The initiative was also part of a broader effort by the Chinese government to support industrialisation, diversify imports, and reinforce economic links with African countries beyond raw materials.

Yesterday’s meeting between the ambassador and Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs however promised to accelerate implementation of the policy ahead of time.