China to deepen strategic cooperation on development, media, technology

Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Yan Yuqing, poses for photography with stakeholders at the Global Dialogue themed, Jointly Drawing the Blueprint, Sharing the Development, organised by the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos and China Media Group (CMG) in Lagos.

China has reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepen strategic cooperation across economic development, digital innovation, and media collaboration as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and advance Africa’s growth agenda.

Speaking at the Global Dialogue themed, Jointly Drawing the Blueprint, Sharing the Development, organised by the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos and China Media Group (CMG) in Lagos.

Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Yan Yuqing, said the partnership between both countries had entered a new era of comprehensive strategic cooperation following the recent elevation of bilateral ties agreed by President Xi Jinping and President Bola Tinubu in Beijing.

She noted that China’s just-concluded 14th Five-Year Plan had recorded historic achievements in economic, scientific, and environmental advancement, setting the stage for the 15th Five-Year Plan, which focuses on high-quality growth, self-reliance in science and technology, green development, and social well-being.

“China has become a key engine of global growth, accounting for nearly 30 percent of the world’s economic expansion in recent years.

“As we move into the next development phase, China remains committed to openness, innovation, and shared prosperity with partners like Nigeria,” she said.

The Consul General outlined the seven main objectives and twelve strategic tasks adopted at the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), emphasising that the new plan would deepen reforms, strengthen national security, and expand high-standard opening up. She said this approach would provide greater market opportunities, investment potential, and cooperation prospects for countries, including Nigeria.

Reviewing progress in China-Nigeria relations during the last plan period, she highlighted that Nigeria remained China’s top project contracting market in Africa, its second-largest export market on the continent, and a major investment destination. Bilateral trade reached a record high of $22.5 billion in 2023, while China’s imports from Nigeria rose by 25.8 percent in 2024.

She cited landmark projects in transportation, energy, and telecommunications executed by Chinese companies in Nigeria as evidence of the tangible benefits of the partnership, adding that cooperation had also expanded into newer areas such as green energy, agriculture, and the digital economy.

She said both nations would work to align China’s 15th Five-Year Plan with Nigeria’s “Renewed Hope” agenda, particularly across eight priority areas identified by President Tinubu.

She outlined future collaboration in infrastructure, agricultural modernisation, industrialisation, green growth, digital innovation, and people-to-people exchange.

The Consul General urged both countries’ media to play a greater role in fostering understanding and accurate narratives, commending Nigerian journalists who participated in a recent media trip to China. “We hope that CCTV and Nigerian media professionals will continue to build bridges of communication and mutual trust,” she said.

She described Nigeria as a major African power with vast potential and a brilliant future, stressing that China would remain a steadfast partner in its development journey.

Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Special Duties, Mr. Tunde Rahman, commended China’s model of consistent planning and long-term policy execution, describing it as a template worth studying by developing nations.

Rahman said China’s transformation over the past four decades underscored the value of strategic vision and discipline in national development.

“China’s monumental development was not accidental. It came through the effect of continuous and consistent plans. The country’s 15th Five-Year Development Plan focuses on high-quality growth, technological innovation, and economic restructuring, areas that hold key opportunities for Africa,” he said.

He noted that although China faces current economic headwinds, including a shrinking working-age population and slower productivity growth, it remains one of the world’s largest economies and a critical trading partner for Africa.

“China’s new plan prioritises the digital economy, industrial development, and inclusive agricultural innovation. For Africa, it presents unique opportunities in industrialisation, technology transfer, and infrastructural development,” Rahman added.

However, he cautioned that issues of debt sustainability, environmental impact, and local content, must be carefully managed to ensure that Africa benefits equitably from the partnership.

“Africa must ensure that its debt levels remain sustainable, while China should consider restructuring or debt forgiveness. Chinese industries must also prioritise environmental and social impact assessments to ensure responsible development,” Rahman said.

Rahman urged both sides to expand cooperation beyond infrastructure into education, culture, and tourism, while supporting the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and promoting integration into global value chains.

President, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr Eze Anaba, described the forum as a platform for advancing shared development and promoting understanding through effective communication and storytelling.

He praised the CMG and the Chinese Consulate-General in Lagos for their consistent support of professional exchange programmes, media training, and cross-cultural collaborations.

“For those of us in the media, this forum represents more than an emblematic event, it is a celebration of communication, collaboration, and the power of storytelling,” Anaba said.

He recalled a recent media trip to China by a delegation of senior Nigerian journalists, with one of them describing China as the eight wonder of the world.

He added that the exchange programmes between Chinese and Nigerian media professionals have fostered deeper understanding of both countries’ development narratives and strengthened professional ties.

“China’s story of development is driven by discipline, creativity, and vision. Our task as journalists is to tell both nations’ stories objectively, fairly, and with respect,” he said.

Anaba reaffirmed the media’s role as a bridge of understanding, stressing that communication and knowledge exchange remain essential to building stronger global partnerships.

In his remarks, the Director-General, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Mr Sola Obadimu, said the trade volume between Nigeria and China had exceeded $30 billion, underscoring China’s importance as a long-term development partner.

“China’s plan for high-quality growth, self-reliance, clean energy, and inclusive development mirrors Nigeria’s current economic aspirations,” he said.

The NACCIMA DG highlighted four areas of focus for future collaboration as industrial cooperation, green and digital partnerships, clean energy solutions, and people-to-people exchanges.

“China’s leadership in renewable energy presents Nigeria with a unique opportunity to leapfrog into the clean energy market. Collaborations in digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence for agriculture, and fintech ecosystems can boost innovation and competitiveness,” he said.

He stressed that Nigeria’s future cooperation with China must be built on shared values and mutual benefit, not dependency.