Chinese Community hosts 2,000 children at Christmas, awards scholarships

As part of activities to mark the end-of-the-year, the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos in collaboration with Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association and Association of Chinese Women in Nigeria hosted a Christmas and New Year celebration for about 2,000 Nigerian children drawn from low-income families.

‎

Speaking at the event, the Consul General of China in Lagos, Ms Yan Yuqing, said the celebration had become a tradition of bringing together the Chinese community and Nigerian children to mark the festive season, despite the geographical distance between both countries.

‎

Ms Yuqing highlighted some of the humanitarian initiatives undertaken by the Chinese community, including “Together Fight Against Hunger” Charity Program that has provided food to over 1,000 people from low-income families, particularly women and childrth, and also “Renewed Hope, Rebirth from the Light,” initiative which she said had helped more than 400 people suffering from cataracts to regain their sight, adding that such programmes would continue.

‎

Addressing the children, the consul general encouraged them to see education as a pathway to the future, urging them to study hard and aspire to careers in various fields, including teaching, science and diplomacy. She also encouraged them to learn about China, its history and culture, and to see themselves as future ambassadors of China-Nigeria friendship.

‎

Also speaking, the Executive Director of Lagride Nigeria Limited, Adeniyi Saliu, encouraged the children to stay focused on their studies, while also commending the Chinese community and the Consulate for their outstanding commitment to building bridges between the two nations.

‎

Saliu said, “This is the season of gifting, and the greatest gift you can give yourselves and your future is Quality Education, the dedication you show in your studies today will open doors you cannot yet imagine tomorrow, the world needs your talents, your ideas, and your dreams, so work hard, stay focus, and never stop learning.

‎

“The goodwill you have shown through numerous charitable initiatives, educational programs, and philanthropic endeavors, has demonstrated what true friendship between peoples looks like.”

‎Also, the Chairman, HuaXing Arts Troupe Nigeria, Dr Eric Ni, emphasised the community’s support in education and cultural exchange.

‎

Ni said, “As we celebrate the children at Christmas, let us remember that they need to get all that they deserved, because the future of this country and the world falls on them.

“As we normally do, 20 students and schools will be awarded scholarships and cultural ambassadors, this is part of the many things we do to support the communities we reside and the nation that hosts us.”

‎Among the highlights of the event, were the cultural performances by HuaXing Arts Troupe Nigeria, presentation of scholarship and awards to 20 cultural students and presentation of food items to 80 sudents from low income earning families through the “Together Fight Against Hunger” Charity Program.