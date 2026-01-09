Chinese envoy faults U.S. Taiwan arms sale, condemns Venezuela strikes

China-Nigeria bilateral ties up by 30% in 2025

Chinese Consul General in Lagos, Ms Yan Yuqing, has described the Taiwan question as the core of China’s core interests, warning that any action that undermines China’s sovereignty would be met with firm responses, while also strongly condemning recent United States military actions against Venezuela.

Yuqing said this at the Lagos Forum – New Year Media Symposium, where she addressed Nigerian media practitioners on global developments, China’s foreign policy positions and the state of China–Nigeria relations over the past year.

Reacting to the United States’ announcement of a new arms sales package to Taiwan valued at about $11 billion, the Consul General said the move gravely undermined China’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and sends what she described as a dangerous signal to Taiwan independence forces. She noted that China had lodged a solemn protest with Washington and urged the United States to adhere strictly to the One-China Principle and the three China–United States joint communiqués.

According to her, the Taiwan question remains the first and foremost red line in China–United States relations. She stressed that Taiwan had been an inalienable part of China since ancient times, citing historical records dating back to 230 AD and the exercise of Chinese sovereignty over the island after Japan’s surrender in 1945.

The Consul General also referenced key international legal instruments, including the Cairo Declaration, the Potsdam Proclamation and United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 of 1971, which recognises the People’s Republic of China as the sole legitimate representative of China at the UN. She added that 183 countries, including Nigeria, recognise Taiwan as part of China’s territory.

She called on the Nigerian media to play a role in disseminating accurate information on the Taiwan question, exposing what she termed fallacies of Taiwan independence and resisting external interference in China’s internal affairs, in line with international law and UN resolutions.

She also condemned what she described as America’s military strikes on Venezuela on January 3, during which forces allegedly seized President Nicolás Maduro and his wife and took them out of the country. She said China was deeply shocked by the development, describing it as a blatant violation of international law, Venezuela’s sovereignty and the principles of the UN Charter.

Yuqing said such actions threaten peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean, urging the United States to ensure the safety of President Maduro and his wife, release them immediately and resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiation rather than force.

Beyond global issues, the Consul General, reviewing China–Nigeria relations in 2025, described it as a pivotal year marked by deepening a comprehensive strategic partnership under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Bola Tinubu.

Using the acronym “BRIDGE,” she outlined progress in bilateral ties, rapport through sub-national exchanges, investment and development cooperation, as well as growth through people-to-people and cultural exchanges. She highlighted frequent high-level engagements, including multiple meetings between the two countries’ foreign ministers and visits by senior officials, which she said strengthened political mutual trust.