CHRICED set to tackle rising cases of maternal death, electoral injustice

THE Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has expressed concern over the rising maternal and child mortality rates, as well as the persistent threats to democratic governance in Nigeria.

The organisation outlined a comprehensive five-year agenda (2026–2030) to tackle these and other critical national challenges.

The plan identifies six key areas of focus: environmental justice, indigenous rights, maternal and child health, digital empowerment, democratic accountability, and electoral integrity.

Speaking at the launch of the plan in Abuja, CHRICED’s executive Director, Ibrahim Zikirullahi, described the blueprint as a roadmap for collective action to strengthen democracy, protect human rights, and promote social justice across the country.

Noting the urgency of the country’s situation, Zikirullahi pointed to persistent insecurity, high maternal and child mortality rates, and the misuse of digital platforms to suppress dissent.

He said the organisation intends to work with communities to mitigate climate threats, advocate for transparent policies, protect indigenous populations, reduce maternal and child deaths, promote digital literacy, and support credible elections.

These realities, he said, demand not just reflection, but decisive action.

He said: “This plan is more than a document. It is a declaration of purpose, a roadmap for collective action, and a reflection of our shared determination to build a Nigeria where democracy truly serves every citizen. It is a living testament to our belief that governance must be accountable, inclusive, and rooted in the dignity of every human being.”