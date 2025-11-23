Christian genocide: Trump threatens to cut off aid to Nigeria

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off aid to Nigeria if the killing of ‘Christians’ and mass abductions continue in the West African nation.

According to global media, Fox News, Trump’s administration is picking up steam in addressing violence against Christians in Nigeria this week, after the U.S. President lashed out at President Bola Tinubu’s administration for having “done nothing” to stop the killings.

“I’m really angry about it,” the president told Fox News Radio on Friday. “What’s happening in Nigeria is a disgrace.”

Meanwhile, War Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu last week amid threats from Trump to cut off aid to Nigeria if it “continues to allow the killing of Christians.” Nigerian officials have pushed back on the accusation.

“Hegseth emphasized the need for Nigeria to demonstrate commitment and take both urgent and enduring action to stop violence against Christians and conveyed the Department’s desire to work by, with, and through Nigeria to deter and degrade terrorists that threaten the United States,” the Pentagon said.

On Thursday, Jonathan Pratt, Gead of the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs, also testified before the U.S. Congress, saying that any Pentagon involvement would be part of a broader strategy.

“This would span from security to policing to economic,” he said. “We want to look at all of these tools and have a comprehensive strategy to get the best result possible.”

Meanwhile, the rate of killings and abductions in Nigeria has increased in the past one week with incidents recorded in Kebbi, Kwara and Niger States.

On Monday, November 17, 2025, at the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State, no fewer than 25 schoolgirls were violently abducted from their dormitory.

Armed bandits also attacked St Mary’s Girls’ School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, abducting no less than 300 students in the early hours of Friday.

The incident occurred four days after a separate attack on Girls’ Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, which saw the murder of the Chief Security Officer and the Vice Principal.

Eruku town in Kwara State was also thrown into chaos on Tuesday evening when armed masked men interrupted a church service and killed five worshippers, kidnapped many and later injured several, including a local vigilante, in their escape bid.

A viral video confirmed that the outlaws stormed a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Isegun branch, and abducted several worshippers, including the officiating pastor.

According to eyewitnesses (names withheld), the attackers invaded the church during a gathering and opened fire, killing about five members on the spot.

“They also took away some worshippers,” she said amidst tears. The kidnappers escaped with the kidnapped worshippers into nearby bush paths.