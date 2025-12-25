Christmas: Aiyedatiwa preaches love, tolerance, peaceful coexistence

Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has urged citizens and residents of the state to use the Christmas season to sustain the spirit of love and ensure peace in order to engender a better society.

According to Aiyedatiwa, in his Christmas message congratulating Christians across the state and Nigeria on the celebration of the Yuletide, emphasised that collective responsibility and mutual understanding remain vital to the stability and development of the state.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, appealed to the people to exhibit the true essence of the season by ensuring support for the continuous growth of the state.

His statement read in parts: “Ondo State Governor, Dr Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has extended heartfelt season’s greetings to citizens of the state, both at home and in the diaspora, as they celebrate Christmas.

“In a goodwill message, the Governor said the festive period provides an opportunity to appreciate the resilience, unity and sustained support of the people towards the growth and development of the Sunshine State.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa, who congratulated Christians for witnessing another Christmas celebration, prayed that the season would usher in peace, joy and renewed hope into every household across the state.

“He expressed confidence that the coming year would be marked by progress, prosperity and greater accomplishments for Ondo State.

“The Governor also urged residents to sustain the spirit of love, tolerance and peaceful coexistence associated with the season, noting that collective responsibility and mutual understanding remain vital to the stability and development of the state.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa concluded by wishing the people compliments of the season and praying for God’s continued blessings on Ondo State.”