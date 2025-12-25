Christmas: Bishops, others preach love, holiness

Task Nigerians on recommitment to righteousness, fear of God

As Christians globally celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ today, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo, Most Rev (Dr) Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo; Archbishop of Aba Ecclesiastical Province/Bishop of Isiala Ngwa South Diocese, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev (Dr) Isaac Nwaobia; Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. (Dr) Alfred Adewale Martins, and Archbishop of Abuja Metropolitan Province of The African Church, Most Rev (Dr) Peter Ogunmuyiwa, have urged Christians to extend God’s love to everyone around them.

The clerics also enjoined them to maintain holiness and ensure that they live in peace with their neighbours. In his Christmas message to Nigerians, Badejo described the Christmas season as a time of caring more for others, just as God cared for mankind and sent His only Son to save humanity from perishing.

Nwaobia reminded Christians that Christmas is God’s immeasurable love for humanity, demonstrated in the gift of His Son Jesus Christ, who brought light, hope, peace, and salvation to a troubled world.

He, therefore, called on Christians and Nigerians to embrace the true spirit of Christmas by promoting peace, unity, tolerance, and love in the families, communities, and places of work.

Martins, in his Christmas message signed by the Director of Social Communications, Very Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, urged Nigerians not to lose hope but rather anchor their hope only in God.

Ogunmuyiwa, in his Christmas message, urged Nigerian leaders to emulate the servant leadership spirit of Jesus Christ and provide leadership with humility. He also charged Christians to use the festive season to show kindness and God’s love to their neighbours.

However, the Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Rt. Revd. Ifedola Gabriel Okupevi has charged every citizen, including the leaders, to recommit themselves to truth, righteousness and the fear of God.

Okupevi, who gave the encouragement and charge in his Christmas message to Nigerians in Lagos, said the season of Yuletide should quickly remind everyone that Jesus Christ alone brings peace where there is conflict, justice where there is oppression and hope where despair abounds.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishop of Abeokuta Diocese, Most Rev. Peter Kayode Odetoyinbo, has urged Nigerians to anchor their hope for peace in Jesus Christ amid the country’s mounting social and economic challenges.

The bishop gave the charge in his Christmas message, where he underscored the spiritual essence of Christmas as the celebration of God’s humble entry into human history through the birth of Jesus Christ.

Odetoyinbo noted that Christmas serves as a reminder that genuine peace does not come through power or force, but through humility, love and faith, as symbolised by Christ’s birth in a manger.

The bishop urged Nigerians to place their worries, families, work and the nation itself at the manger of Jesus Christ, trusting God to bring healing, peace and fulfilment.