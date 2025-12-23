Christmas: Firm rewards top realtors with cars at Year-End Celebration

Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd has solidified its reputation as a people-focused real estate brand by presenting two brand-new cars to its top-performing realtors during its end-of-year celebration.

The event held at the International Conference Centre in Enugu, aimed to reward excellence and dedication.

The vehicles were formally handed over by the company’s brand ambassador and Nollywood legend, Patience Ozokwor, also known as “Mama G,” who commended the dedication, consistency, and integrity displayed by the award recipients as well as the company.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Ozokwor described Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd as a dependable real estate brand that offers peace of mind and genuine property ownership to investors.

She stated that the company’s amiable relationship with its staff, realtors, customers, and the media signifies integrity.

According to her, Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd is a brand that one can trust. “You can depend on them without worry. Any property you buy from Powell Homes and Shelters belongs to you. Everything is sorted out. All the stress people usually face when acquiring land is completely taken care of.”

She also stated that, as a public figure who has worked for decades promoting virtues and values for humanity, she associates only with brands that uphold trust and excellence, adding that Powell Homes and Shelters has consistently delivered value to both investors and partners.

“I don’t go to places where people are stressed. Powell Homes and Shelters has given me and everyone who has invested with them peace of mind.”

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of Powell Homes and Shelters, Dr Onyekachi Emmanuel, an architect said the company deliberately rewards excellence to motivate its realtor network and drive healthy competition.

He stated that the 2025 edition of the reward programme was particularly remarkable because the performance benchmark for winning cars was raised, yet several realtors still met the criteria within a short period.

“The essence of this event is to motivate and encourage our hardworking realtors. Beyond commissions, we also reward them with valuable gift items such as cars, refrigerators, microwaves, washing machines, and others. This has been our culture for the past two years, and we do this twice a year.

“In this year’s event, what stands out is that even though we increased the stake required to win car gifts, people still qualified. If we had maintained the previous performance benchmark, we would have given out more vehicles.”

Reports also indicate that the two cars presented at the event bring the total number of vehicles awarded by the company in 2025 to seven, alongside numerous other gift items including iPhones, generators, media kits, and household appliances.

Highlighting the company’s competitive edge, Dr Onyekachi said Powell Homes and Shelters is driven by value delivery.

“For every property you buy from us, you are guaranteed value. If you compare our properties side by side with others, you will see that we offer superior quality and value,” he said.

In their various remarks, the car winners, Mrs Njideka Chinonso and Mrs Eze Victoria Rose, who emerged as the highest-selling realtors, expressed gratitude to the management for recognising their efforts.

They described the gesture as a major motivation, saying it had strengthened their commitment to the brand, which rewards hard work excellently.