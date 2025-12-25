Christmas: First Lady looks ahead to a united, prosperous 2026

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to look beyond the Christmas season with renewed hope, unity and optimism, expressing confidence that 2026 will usher in greater national cohesion and shared prosperity.

In her Christmas message to the nation, Senator Tinubu called on citizens to reflect on the true essence of the season, which she said is anchored on love, compassion, kindness and generosity.

“As we celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ with our families and friends, let us be reminded of the values that unite us as a people,” she said.

“Christmas is a time to count our blessings and to extend a helping hand to those who need it most.”

The First Lady thanked God for His faithfulness to the nation and offered prayers for enduring peace and harmony across Nigeria, regardless of religious or cultural differences.

She prayed for the safety and well-being of all Nigerians, Christians, Muslims and people of other faiths, emphasising the importance of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect as foundations for national progress.

Looking ahead to the New Year, Senator Tinubu expressed optimism that 2026 would be marked by greater unity, renewed hope and prosperity for the country.

“I wish every Nigerian a peaceful and joyous Christmas celebration, and I pray that the coming year will bring us closer together as one people, united in purpose and hope,” she said.

She concluded by wishing Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, while invoking God’s blessings on the Federal Republic of Nigeria.