Church urges youths to exploit local opportunities

The youth wing of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has urged young people in the country and the Diaspora to take advantage of untapped opportunities within Nigeria that can transform their lives and secure their desired future.

Leader of the Church Without Bounds Youth Ministry, Pastor Faith Oluwagbesan, gave the charge during a media chat on the fourth edition of Touch, an empowerment programme scheduled to be held in Ogba, Lagos, on December 6.

Oluwagbesan said the initiative aims to equip 500 young professionals, entrepreneurs and aspiring professionals with practical insights to enable them to contribute meaningfully to national development.

“In spite of various challenges that seem to overshadow various gold mines, which a lot of youths are abandoning to seek greener pastures outside the country, we are assuring the youth of a bright future and will be opening their eyes to these opportunities,” he said.

The minister added that seasoned professionals would address participants, including former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Tunde Lemo; Founder of Future Africa, ‘Yinka Aboyeji; Chief Client Officer of Guinea Insurance, Oluyinka Adeboye, and Nigeria’s first Olympic gold medallist, Chioma Ajunwa.

“Instead of being pessimistic, we are rather optimistic that this programme that cuts across religious, cultural and social barriers will open the eyes of final year students in the various universities and higher institutions as well as career starters and contribute greatly to national development,” he said.