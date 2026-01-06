CITAB seeks fiscal waivers on special people needs-related imports

The Centre for Infrastructural and Technological Advancement for the Blind (CITAB) has stressed the need for specific tax revenue allocations to support social programmes and initiatives that address the diverse needs of persons with disabilities in the country.

The centre also called for tax exemptions on disability-related imports and removal of value-added tax (VAT) and import duties for all imported equipment, devices and adaptive technologies designed for persons with disabilities.

It made the calls in a statement signed by the Executive Chairman, Jolomi Fenemigho, in response to the tax laws that became effective January 1, 2026.

It commended the reforms for seeking to strengthen revenue collection and alleviate the tax burden on low-income earners.

CITAB called for incentives for companies providing accessible workplaces and demonstrating a clear commitment to hiring and supporting persons with disabilities, regardless of their particular needs.

It also stressed the need for accessibility compliance across public services as government services and tax systems become increasingly digital and automated.

“Taxation is not solely about collecting resources, but about distributing them to uplift every citizen. We call on the government to ensure that a share of these funds meaningfully supports all Nigerians with disabilities, whether by subsidising assistive devices, improving accessible infrastructure, or investing in inclusive education and employment,” it said.

CITAB further stated that dedicating tax revenues for comprehensive government-backed subsidies and programmes could help remove barriers for many Nigerians with disabilities.