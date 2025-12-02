CITN trains new members on ethics, professionalism

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has concluded a pre-induction orientation programme aimed at equipping new members with the professional discipline, ethical grounding, and technical competence required for today’s evolving tax environment.

The institute said the training is designed to ensure that incoming members uphold the highest standards of ethical conduct, demonstrate strong mastery of tax principles, and contribute meaningfully to national development through effective tax administration and advisory services.

Deputy Director of the CITN Tax Academy, Yetunde Suleiman, described the programme as an essential step in the transition of candidates into full-fledged professional tax practitioners.

CITN President and Chairman of Council, Innocent Ohagwa, told the inductees that Nigeria’s tax landscape is currently undergoing rapid transformation, driven by legislative reforms and evolving economic demands. He said the changes would expand opportunities in tax practice while increasing the need for skilled, ethical, and dedicated professionals.

During the orientation, inductees received training on key aspects of tax practice delivered by seasoned professionals, with emphasis on technical competence, ethical responsibility, and navigating the complexities of modern taxation with excellence.