Clean energy can transform lives of millions of Nigerians – Report

All On, a leading impact investment company focused on expanding clean energy access in Nigeria, has revealed that its strategic investments and interventions have improved the lives of over one million Nigerians by providing reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions, according to its Impact Evaluation Report 2025.

The report, covering the period from 2018 to 2024, shows that All On invested in more than 50 clean energy businesses and provided grants and technical assistance to over 80 enterprises. These interventions enabled over 230,000 households, businesses, and public facilities to gain access to electricity, while strengthening energy providers’ operational capacity and improving service reliability and affordability for end users.

The evaluation highlights significant social and environmental benefits. Half of the households supported reported improved air quality, enhanced safety, and reduced noise pollution, contributing to better health outcomes and overall quality of life.

Before All On’s operations began in 2016, nearly half of Nigeria’s population lacked access to electricity, and the sector faced an estimated 92 percent annual funding gap.

To address this, All On said it deployed catalytic capital, innovative financing instruments, and ecosystem-building initiatives to drive private sector participation and advance universal energy access.

All On’s CEO, Caroline Eboumbou, said: “This report confirms that our approach is delivering real results. By combining patient capital, technical assistance, and ecosystem support, we are enabling scalable and sustainable energy solutions for Nigeria’s unserved and underserved communities.

“While the progress to date is encouraging, our work is far from done. As we look toward 2030, we remain committed to deepening our impact and creating even more meaningful connections across Nigeria.”

Flagship initiatives such as the Demand Aggregation for Renewable Technology (DART) programme have reduced procurement costs for supported businesses by up to 50 percent, enabling faster scale-up and passing cost savings to consumers.

The report also notes broader market impacts. Since 2018, the number of active energy players in Nigeria has doubled, and total sector investment has grown from $90 million to over $250 million. Investee companies report that All On’s support has increased their visibility and credibility, unlocking additional financing and partnerships.

Looking ahead, All On said it plans to expand proven models, strengthen local capacity, and reach underserved regions, particularly the Niger Delta, to accelerate Nigeria’s clean energy transition.