Cleric donates ₦2m to support grassroots sports development in Ekiti

A cleric and media entrepreneur, Prophet Sam Olu-Alo, has donated ₦2 million to support grassroots sports development in Ekiti State.

Olu-Alo, who is the Planter of Adamimogo Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain Worldwide and Adamimogo FM Nigeria, made the donation through a football competition organised for secondary schools in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state.

The funds were disbursed to participating schools during the final match of the Sam Olu-Alo Unity Football Competition, held in his hometown, Ido-Ekiti.

In the final encounter, Elo High School, Ayetoro-Ekiti, defeated Notre Dame Grammar School, Usi-Ekiti, 2–1 to emerge champions.

Speaking after the match, Olu-Alo urged youths in the community to embrace sports, noting that the sector was undergoing a transformation capable of providing sustainable livelihoods.

He awarded ₦200,000 to Elo High School for finishing first, ₦150,000 to Notre Dame Grammar School for second place, ₦100,000 to Oganganmodu Grammar School, which came third, and ₦50,000 to Methodist Comprehensive High School, which placed fourth.

He also rewarded outstanding individual performances with plaques and cash prizes, bringing the total value of awards to about ₦2 million.

Also speaking, the Coordinator of the Sam Olu-Alo Unity Football Competition, Hon. Deji Ogunbusuyi, commended the prophet for sponsoring the initiative, saying it would help reduce crime and stimulate sports development at the grassroots level.

However, Ogunbusuyi lamented what he described as the lackadaisical attitude of some school principals towards sports development, accusing them of failing to invest in their students while seeking to benefit from prize money earned through students’ hard work.

He urged school administrators to support their students by encouraging participation in sporting activities and creating an enabling environment for young talents to thrive.