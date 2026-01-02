Cleric tells Kukah to apologise over denial of Christian genocide

President of the African Confederation of Old Catholic Churches and Presiding Bishop of the Old Catholic Apostolic Church Nigeria, Most Rev. Oluwaseun Fagbohun, has charged the Roman Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, to tender what he described as an unreserved apology again to Christians, Nigerians, and the international community over issues relating to terrorism and insecurity in the country as he earlier did over his recent “unguarded denial of Christian killings in Nigeria.”



Fagbohun, who made the call in his New Year message, accused Kukah of maintaining what he termed a troubling silence, despite allegedly being aware of the presence and activities of terrorists, bandits, and Boko Haram elements within his episcopal jurisdiction.



According to Fagbohun, Kukah failed in his moral and spiritual responsibilities as a Christian leader by “pretending not to be aware” of insurgent activities in parts of Sokoto State, which he alleged were being carried out openly and with impunity.



He further criticised Bishop Kukah for previously stating that Christians were not being persecuted by criminal or insurgent groups, describing the assertion as misleading and inconsistent with the realities faced by many Christian communities across Nigeria.



Bishop Fagbohun argued that several Christian families and communities had suffered displacement, loss of lives, destruction of worship centres, and psychological trauma as a result of terrorist activities, stressing that denying such experiences undermines the pain of victims and weakens the moral voice of the Church.



He insisted that Kukah’s comments and perceived inaction had eroded public confidence in Christian leadership, particularly at a time when religious leaders were expected to speak truth to power and stand firmly with victims of violence.



“Bishop Kukah has not only betrayed the Christian faith but also the trust of the nation by pretending not to know that terrorists are operating within his jurisdiction,” Fagbohun said.



He added that Bishop Kukah, who is widely respected both within Nigeria and internationally for his advocacy on social justice and national unity, must apologise to restore confidence in his public statements and moral authority.

“His words carry weight globally, but with these recent developments, it is clear that he has not been faithful and truthful. Unless he apologises, we can no longer trust the words coming out of his mouth. How can he claim ignorance when Boko Haram members are allegedly residing and operating openly in his area?



“He is always at the Villa taking pictures here and there, wining and dining with our nation’s leadership. What does he go there to say? Is he claiming that he doesn’t know that his jurisdiction is the headquarters of those killing Nigerians? His hypocrisy must stop. He should apologise again to Nigerians and the entire world,” Fagbohun insisted.