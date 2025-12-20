Cleric urges citizens to avoid negative Rhetorics about Nigeria

The General Overseer of Peculiar Gospel Outreach Ministry, Pastor Joseph Babatunde, has urged Nigerians to stop making negative statements about the country, warning that careless words could further worsen the nation’s challenges.

Babatunde made the call at the 10th annual convention of the ministry, holding at Peculiar Camp, Imode, Kwara State. The convention, which runs from December 18 to 21, 2025, has drawn worshippers from different parts of the country.

Speaking during one of the sessions, the cleric said Christians, in particular, should respond to Nigeria’s problems through prayer, positive confessions and acts of compassion, rather than complaints, violence or negative utterances.

“The responsibility of a father is to advise his children. Therefore, I advise all our members not to join anybody or group in saying negative things about our country and people,” Babatunde said.

Quoting several biblical passages, he warned that negative confessions and careless words could lead to destruction, stressing that words have power and consequences, adding that Christians have a duty to pray for those in authority so that the nation can enjoy peace, stability and progress.

While cautioning citizens against negative rhetoric, the cleric also appealed to governments at the federal, state and local levels to pay closer attention to the welfare of Nigerians, especially the poor and vulnerable.

He acknowledged that many citizens are struggling under the weight of economic hardship caused by inflation, high exchange rates and rising fuel costs.

According to him, stronger social safety nets and people-centred policies are needed to cushion the effects of the harsh economy on ordinary Nigerians.

“Nigerians are going through a lot. Government at all levels must not lose sight of the suffering of the people,” he said. Welcoming worshippers to the convention, Babatunde thanked God for sustaining members of the ministry despite the economic and security challenges facing Nigeria and other parts of the world. He said the theme of the convention reflects the need for faith, perseverance and commitment in difficult times. The cleric said the ministry successfully carried out all its national programmes in 2025.