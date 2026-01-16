Clerics gather in Lagos to seek divine intervention for Tinubu’s 2027 bid

Former Minister of State for Defence, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro (right); PCC National Coordinator and member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, Abiodun Faleke; Pelumi; Danmole and others at the event.

Former Minister of State for Defence, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro (right); PCC National Coordinator and member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, Abiodun Faleke; Pelumi; Danmole and others at the event.

Muslim and Christian clerics on Thursday gathered in Lagos to offer prayers for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The prayer session, organised by the Presidential Coalition Council (PCC), marked the official launch of the group’s activities for the year and attracted several political leaders and All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in the state.

Addressing the gathering, the Administrative Secretary of the PCC, Abiodun Mafe, said the prayers were aimed at seeking divine guidance and support for President Tinubu as he prepares for a second term.

“This prayer session brings together members of the PCC and clerics from both faiths to seek divine support for our leader, President Bola Tinubu’s re-election,” Mafe said.

He added that the initiative was intended to ensure what he described as a smooth political transition in the coming years.

Among those in attendance were the PCC National Coordinator and member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, Abiodun Faleke; former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro; former Lagos State Deputy Governors, Adebisi Sosan and Abiodun Ogunleye; and former Lagos APC Chairman, Henry Ajomale, among others.

The prayer session was led by the Overseer of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church of All Nations, Prophet Sobukola Olubode, and the National Chief Imam of Ahmadiyyah Nurul Islam, Imam Abdulkabeer Komolafe.

Speaking at the event, Imam Komolafe reminded public office holders of the temporary nature of power, urging them to govern with humility, gratitude and the fear of God.

“Public office holders must remain committed to their responsibilities and persevere despite challenges,” he said.

He also urged leaders to remain sincere in their dealings with the public, noting that many of those in positions of authority are beneficiaries of their parents’ goodwill.

Prophet Olubode, in his remarks, described President Tinubu as a “legend” and prayed for divine protection over him and the leadership of the PCC.

He urged the President and Faleke to remain steadfast in faith as they pursue their political objectives.