Climate Equity Project warns of deepening crisis

The organisers of the Climate Equity Project have raised fresh concerns over the worsening impacts of climate change across Nigeria, calling on governments at all levels to adopt data from vulnerable communities in Oyo, Osun and Ondo states to guide urgent adaptation and mitigation responses.

The call was made in Ibadan during the Climate Equity Validation Session, where representatives of civil society organisations (CSOs), government agencies and community groups reviewed findings from the ongoing project.

Implemented by NETHOPE, the Youth in Agro-ecology and Restoration Network (YARN), and Ushahidi, the initiative seeks to amplify the experiences of communities most affected by climate disruptions in the three states.

Implementation Manager for Ushahidi, Ms. Rhoda Omenya, described the attendance of government officials at the session as an encouraging sign that the findings would not be overlooked.

He said, “I’m very glad that we had some government representatives in the session, which means they agreed with the data outputs. Once the final report is compiled, we hope to present it to them for use in strengthening their adaptation and mitigation strategies. I’m hoping this informs climate action policy in the three states and even nationally.”

For YARN representative, Mr. Seyi Olawuyi, the data reveals stark realities of neglect in rural and riverine areas. He said residents repeatedly expressed frustration over worsening flooding, excessive rainfall and non-functional drainage systems across the three states.

“We realised that government hands do not reach many of these areas. People complained bitterly about excessive rainfall and the lack of functional drainage systems. We are urging government to do more by providing proper drainage and strengthening infrastructure,” Olawuyi noted.

He stressed that awareness creation and sensitisation must be a shared responsibility among CSOs, government agencies and community leaders.

“None of us can do it alone. There should be synergy among all stakeholders so we can provide sustainable solutions,” he added.

Climate Intersections Project Coordinator at NETHOPE, Mrs. Aminat Adebayo, said the initiative aligns with the organisation’s climate equity agenda, which prioritises integrating grassroots voices into climate policy discussions.

“Nigeria is clearly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change,” she said. “People know they are being affected, farmers know, communities know. They may not call it climate change, but they understand that rainfall patterns have shifted and weather conditions are no longer stable.”

Drawing on insights from similar projects in Uganda, Adebayo warned that extreme events such as flooding and drought can trigger secondary crises, including gender-based violence—an emerging concern for communities already burdened with displacement and livelihood loss.

She also lamented the disconnect between global climate discussions and actual implementation at the local level.

“There’s a huge disconnect between what is discussed at global platforms and how it is translated into local action. Government involvement is still limited, especially in enforcing policies that address these challenges,” she said.

Adebayo emphasised that consistent collaboration among government, CSOs and community-based groups is essential for sustainable climate action.

“People are aware and ready to make changes, but the support system must work. Government must liaise more with CSOs and community-based organisations that engage directly with the people,” she said.

According to her, the final report from the Climate Equity Project will serve as a critical tool for planning climate adaptation and mitigation activities in Oyo, Osun and Ondo States, and will contribute to broader national climate-action frameworks.