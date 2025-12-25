guardin-logo

CNN’s Larry Madowo, others lead conversations at Africa Music Summit

Date: 25 December 2025 3:18am WAT

CNN’s African Voices Changemakers host, Larry Madowo, with television host and actor, Mojibade Sosanya, will be leading conversations at the Africa Music Business Summit of the 9th AFRIMA, as co-hosts.

Experienced professionals, including Landry Gnamba, from Cote d’Ivoire, Nde Ndifonka from Cameroon and Victoria Nkong from Nigeria will moderate panel discussions. The keynote address will be delivered by the Swedish Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Anna Westerholm.

According to a statement by the organisers, Africanmusic has gone far beyond talent and creativity; it is a fast-growing global business attracting investors, partners and major industry players from across the world.

