Coalition hails Tinubu’s appointment of Jimoh Ibrahim, Mahmood Yakubu as ambassadors

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups (CCSG) has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the nomination of Senator Jimoh Ibrahim and former INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, as ambassadors, describing the move as strategic and rooted in merit.

In a statement issued in Kaduna on Saturday, the Convener of the group, Lawal Akorede, said the President’s choices reflected “a blend of intellect, experience and patriotism,” noting that both appointees have played significant roles in Nigeria’s development across the economy, security, governance and social reforms.

CCSG highlighted Senator Ibrahim’s long-running contributions to national growth, citing his investments in aviation, oil and gas, insurance, banking, media, hospitality and education—sectors it said have created jobs and enhanced Nigeria’s economic competitiveness.

The coalition further pointed to the senator’s academic credentials from Harvard, Oxford and Cambridge, as well as his consistent interventions in national debates on fiscal reforms, counter-insurgency and public-sector efficiency.

His performance in the 10th Senate, the group noted, has “demonstrated uncommon patriotism,” especially in matters of national security, economic stability and institutional accountability.

Beyond his domestic policy impact, CCSG said Ibrahim’s multi-sector expertise positions Nigeria to unlock major global trade opportunities.

It noted that his background would strengthen negotiations on bilateral trade agreements, attract high-value foreign direct investment and open new markets for Nigerian exports, particularly in agriculture, solid minerals and the creative economy.

His experience in aviation and maritime, the group added, could also help expand international cargo corridors, deepen port partnerships and elevate Nigeria’s profile in global energy markets.

The group also commended Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, immediate past Chairman of INEC, for what it described as disciplined, patriotic and stabilising service to the nation.

It said Yakubu’s work in administration, electoral management, peacebuilding, grassroots mobilisation and intergovernmental coordination helped deepen national cohesion and democratic stability.

According to CCSG, Yakubu’s reputation for institutional discipline would boost international confidence in Nigeria’s governance systems—an important factor in attracting foreign investment.

His experience, it added, could help secure new partnerships in public-sector digitisation, electoral technology, peacebuilding and global security cooperation.

CCSG said both nominees embody the competence and capacity required to advance Nigeria’s economic diplomacy, deepen foreign partnerships and strengthen the country’s global profile.

It added that their combined strengths would support technology exchange, educational collaboration, diaspora-driven investment and the expansion of Nigeria’s presence in international development platforms.

“These appointments are not political favours but strategic investments in Nigeria’s future,” the statement said.

“President Tinubu has once again shown that competence, loyalty and capacity guide his selection of national representatives.”

The group urged Nigerians to support the ambassadorial nominees, expressing confidence that they would project the country positively, attract global partnerships and strengthen Nigeria’s economic and security interests.