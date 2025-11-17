Coalition warns against inflammatory religious narrative amidst security challenges

Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CCSO) has warned against attempts to inflame religious war in Nigeria, describing claims that insecurity is exclusively targeted at Christians as a false narrative.

The CCSO stated on Monday during a briefing on the state of security in Nigeria, expressing confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s ability to tackle the country’s security challenges.

Speaking, the Convener, Declan Ihekaire, stated that the insecurity in Nigeria is a national problem affecting all citizens, regardless of religion or ethnicity, and should be addressed holistically without bias or sentiment.

The coalition also condemned the recent remarks by the President of the United States, suggesting a possible American military intervention in Nigeria, stating that foreign military intervention is not the solution to Nigeria’s internal security challenges.

The CCSO commended the current administration for increased investments in national security infrastructure and initiatives by the Ministry of Interior, including strengthened border protection systems and digital surveillance.

The coalition called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts in identifying and apprehending masterminds of insecurity, conducting thorough investigations, and strengthening community-based intelligence systems.

The CCSO reaffirmed its commitment to defending national stability and unity, rejecting attempts to divide the country along religious lines or undermine sovereignty.

The coalition urged Nigerians to remain united and supportive of the government’s efforts to address the security challenges facing the nation.

“The narrative that insecurity in Nigeria is exclusively targeted at Christians is a deliberate attempt to inflame religious tensions. We reject this narrative and call on all Nigerians to remain calm and united in the face of these challenges.

“We must say emphatically that foreign military intervention is not the solution to Nigeria’s internal security challenges,” the CCSO said. “The history of U.S. military involvement across the world speaks for itself: In Iraq, intervention created long-term instability and devastated civilian populations. In Libya, U.S.-backed military actions destroyed state institutions and plunged the country into over a decade of chaos.”

“We will continue to work with the government and other stakeholders to promote peace, stability, and security in Nigeria. We appeal to all Nigerians to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.

“There’s no doubt that President Tinubu has had to confront, head-on, a deeply entrenched crisis that has festered for more than a decade. It is therefore unfair, misleading, and politically motivated for anyone — foreign or local — to suggest that the ongoing killings across the country began recently or that they are the result of negligence by the current administration.”