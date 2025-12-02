COAS says media vital in military operations

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has said that it is imperative that the military continuously strengthen its engagement with the media as critical partners in shaping public understanding of military operations within the framework of security management.

Shaibu said that through collaboration, understanding and professionalism, accurate and responsible reporting, the media could guide the public narrative, particularly during internal security operations and crisis situations.

Declaring a three-day workshop organised by the Directorate of Army Public Relations/Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI) on Tuesday, Shaibu noted that as security challenges evolve, the army must strategise for managing information and shaping public perception.

The theme of the workshop.was “Navigating the Evolving Media Landscape: Enhancing Collaboration with Media Stakeholders through New Media.”

He argued that public support for the army “is not optional but a strategic necessity for all operational efforts across theatres”, saying that the workshop should serve as forum to deepen collaboration by providing a platform for open dialogue, capacity building and knowledge sharing among officers, defence correspondents and communication experts.

“The Directorate of Army Public Relations and Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information Media Workshop highlights the importance of media as a powerful instrument for shaping public perception, influencing attitudes and fostering national unity.

“In today’s digital era, the immediacy and reach of new media platforms have transformed how information is shared, consumed, and interpreted.

“For the Nigerian Army, this reality presents both opportunities and challenges. On one hand, new media enables us to tell our stories directly and transparently, projecting our values, professionalism and commitment to national peace and security.

“Conversely, it exposes us to the dangers of misinformation, fake news and malicious propaganda that can affect troops’ morale, undermine operational successes and erode public trust. In an era where perception often shapes reality, the role of the media in countering misinformation, dispelling fake news and mobilising public support for military operations cannot be overstated,” he said.

Earlier, welcoming participants and guests to the event, Acting Director Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele, said the Nigerian Army recognises the vital role of the media as partners in nation-building.

She emphasised that the synergy between the military and the media is essential not only for effective public information management but also for sustaining public trust and confidence in the army’s operations.

Anele said the Nigerian Army depends on the media to convey accurate information about its operations while the media relies on the Army for timely, factual and credible updates through platforms like the workshop.

“We will continue to build bridges of trust by engaging openly, demystifying military operations and enhancing transparency.”