Committee announces logo, theme, mascot challenge for Oyo @50

The Chairman of the Oyo State @50 Celebrations Committee, Hon. Saheed Akinade-Fijabi, on Monday highlighted some of the plans for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the creation of Oyo State, calling on creative minds across the state and beyond to participate in the Logo Design, Theme, and Mascot Challenge aimed at promoting creativity and fostering inclusion in the landmark celebrations.

Akinade-Fijabi, who spoke at a press conference on Monday, said the celebrations would showcase the innovations, talents, and resilience of the people of Oyo State, and also appreciate those who have contributed to the state’s growth and development over the past five decades.The chairman called on residents of the state to support the committee in making the celebration a huge success.

Speaking during the press conference held at the Local Government Staff Training School, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, Akinade-Fijabi announced the Oyo @ 50 Logo Design, Theme, and Mascot Challenge, tasking creative minds to submit their entries between Monday, November 3, and Monday, November 19, 2025.According to the chairman, Governor Seyi Makinde inaugurated the committee and charged it to showcase and celebrate the state’s achievements across various sectors over the past 50 years.He noted that this mandate would be central to all the activities surrounding the celebrations, which, according to him, would take place across all zones of the state.

Calling for entries from creatives, Akinade-Fijabi charged them to submit different designs that capture the essence of the golden jubilee in celebrating the past achievements, its present and the ambitious vision for the future of Oyo State via the email: oyostate@[email protected] and WhatsApp number: 09163121000, starting from Monday, November 3rd till Monday, November 10th, 2025.He noted that the best design would be adopted as the official logo for the Oyo State @50 celebrations, while the winner of the contest would be rewarded.He said: “It gives me great pride to stand before you today as we begin a historic journey: the Golden Jubilee Celebration of our beloved Oyo State (The Pacesetter State).

“If you can remember, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, FNSE, D.Sc, GSSRS, inaugurated this committee to plan the celebration of a major milestone in the history of Oyo State, as the State clocks 50 Years of creation, come February 2026.

“Fifty years ago, our founding fathers laid the cornerstone of a state built on excellence, resilience, and unity of purpose. Today, we gather not only to honour their vision but also to chart a bold course toward the next fifty years of progress and prosperity.”Oyo State @50 is more than an anniversary; it is a reflection of our identity, our strength, coexistence, and our shared dreams.”From the historical city of Ibadan, renowned for its scholars and industry, to the vibrant communities across Oke-Ogun, Oyo, Ogbomosho, and Ibarapa, we are one people with a proud heritage and a limitless future.”Oyo State @50 activities will be spread across the state, particularly the six geopolitical zones of the State.

We shall involve all strata of society (age, gender, religion, belief, or career). As the Executive Arm of government takes the lead in this celebration, the Legislative, Judiciary, Traditional, and Religious bodies, as well as Artisans, Students, Farmers, and Entrepreneurs, will undoubtedly play a role in celebrating our dear Pacesetter State.”This celebration will, therefore, tell our story, the story of how Oyo State became a cradle of learning, a hub of creativity, and a pillar of economic and cultural excellence. It will also showcase the innovations, talents, and resilience of our people who continue to shape the state’s destiny.

“This milestone belongs not only to the government, but to all sons and daughters of Oyo State, at home and in the Diaspora. We are calling on all residents, institutions, entrepreneurs, artists, PLWD, and youths to join hands with us in making this celebration a grand success.”In the spirit of inclusion and creativity, we are also announcing today the Oyo @50 Logo Design, Theme, and Mascot Challenge.

“We hereby invite the general public and creative minds across Oyo State and beyond to submit their designs that best capture the essence of our golden jubilee, which are our past achievements, our vibrant present, and our ambitious vision for the future.”The winning design will become the official emblem of the Oyo @50 celebrations, symbolising the pride and unity of our people.

“As we prepare for this landmark celebration, let us all renew our commitment to building an Oyo State that is greater, stronger, and more inclusive; a state that continues to lead in education, governance, enterprise, and innovation.”Together, let us celebrate 50 years of excellence and envision the next 50 years of glory.”