Communication firms shine at LAIF awards

X3M Ideas, Leo Burnett Lagos, and Noah’s Ark Communications Limited have emerged winners at the 2025 Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) Awards. Nigeria’s most prestigious celebration of creative excellence in advertising is held in Ikeja, Lagos.



The highlight of the event saw advertising czar, Biodun Shobanjo, honoured with the LAIF Icon award for his contributions to the advancement of advertising in Africa.



X3M Ideas dominated the evening, clinching the coveted Agency of the Year award following an outstanding performance across multiple categories.



It won 12 Gold, 26 Silver and 24 Bronze, while Leo Burnett Lagos went home with two Gold, 11 Silver, and 23 Bronze. Noah’s Communication Limited made a big impression at the award ceremony by winning seven Gold, nine Silver, and eight Bronze.



Marking its 20th anniversary, the 2025 LAIF Awards brought together industry leaders, creative professionals, agency executives, regulators, and young talents to celebrate innovation, craftsmanship, and the enduring impact of Nigerian advertising.



Delivering the welcome address, Chairman of the LAIF Management Board, Jay Chukwuemeka, reflected on the transformational strides recorded by the board since 2023, and the significance of the festival’s two-decade journey.