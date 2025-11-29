Conglomerate identifies with NAPE to promote Nigeria’s energy transition, security

APPO, FG, Others Harp On Sustainable Funding

Pan Ocean and the Newcross Companies have identified with the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) in promoting the country’s energy transition and security.

In an interview during NAPE’s 43rd Annual International Conference and Exhibition, held in partnership with Energy Institute Nigeria, in Lagos, the Group Financial Controller, Oluwafemi Akinyemi, said: “We, as a group of companies, have seen this programme as a credible platform to showcase how we are investing in Nigeria’s energy future to ensure affordability and access.

“We are deliberately contributing to energy security in Nigeria, and creating a platform for further investment that will also meet national aspirations in line with global expectations in the carbonisation drive.

“We are also trying to look at how to contribute to the renewable energy space through partnerships and manpower capacity development.

“To do this, we are integrating research and development into decision making so as to create a platform where we can increase collaboration and innovation with other players in the industry.”

Earlier, the Group Executive Director ofPan Ocean and the Newcross Companies, Dr. Bolaji Ogundare, stated: “The partnership between NAPE and the Energy Institute reflects a shared vision to strengthen the relevance of Nigeria’s energy sector and drive its sustainability in a rapidly changing world.

“The theme for this year’s session, ‘Financing the Future of Nigeria’s Energy Sector: Navigating Energy Transition and Driving Sustainable Development,’ goes to the heart of our collective challenge – how to attract and deploy capital that sustains today’s production while enabling the cleaner, more innovative energy systems of tomorrow.

“With the global energy transition in progress, our nation’s pathway must be pragmatic and future-focused. We must continue to optimise hydrocarbon resources while investing deliberately in gas infrastructure, renewables, and carbon-management technologies, positioning Nigeria for competitiveness and resilience over the next decade.

“Financing this balance requires more than capital. It demands credibility, competence, collaboration, and commitment. Investors must see an industry that is well-governed, transparent, and united around a clear national direction. At Pan Ocean and the Newcross Companies, we embody this collaborative approach.”

In his opening remarks, NAPE’s President, Johnbosco Uche, underscored the importance of global oil production in a sustainable manner.

Chairman of Energy Institute Nigeria, Osten Olorunsola, represented by Head, Strategic Partnerships, Energy Institute UK, Yewande Abiose, said the conference was about promoting clean energy via just transition, stating:

“We promote energy efficiency and best practices.”

She announced a flagship event to hold in London next February 2026.

Keynote speaker and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, represented by his Technical Assistant, Prof. Bolaji Babatunde, validated the conference as being a veritable platform to fast-track the nation’s energy transition.

He noted that the theme, ‘Financing the Future of Nigeria’s Energy Sector, Navigating the Transition and Enabling Sustainable Development,’ was not only apt, but makes NAPE “a reliable partner in Nigeria’s energy transition and sustainability drive.”

He emphasised that mobilising finance smartly is the way to go.

The SGF revealed that the Federal Government was collaborating with several organisations for accessible funding, adding that Nigeria needs more investments in the oil and gas sector.

He regretted that the country continues to face inadequate refining amid abundant resources.

In another keynote address, Secretary-General of APPO, Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, said that to tackle the financing challenge, his organisation and Afreximbank brainstormed on establishing the Africa Energy Bank with proposed $100 million seed to take off soon.

He advised that the continent must not rely on climate fund to drive its energy future.

Ibrahim sought a paradigm shift, stating that it is time for Africans to think outside the box.