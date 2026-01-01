CoNS pledges to secure Lake Chad for fishing, other economic activities

The Chief of Naval Staff (CoNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has pledged that Lake Chad and its adjoining waterways will be adequately secured to enable fishing, transportation and other socio-economic activities to thrive in the North-East.

Abbas said effective security of the lake and insurgency-affected communities requires strong synergy among the military and other security agencies to end the protracted conflict in the region.

He made the commitment on Thursday in Maiduguri during a working visit to Naval formations within the Lake Chad Basin, including those in Baga and along the shores of the lake.

Briefing journalists at the Theatre Command of Operation Hadin Kai, Maimalari Cantonment, the CoNS said joint military operations would restore economic activities in communities affected by insurgency.

“Our joint military action with security agencies and the Civilian JTF in the Lake Chad and its shores will enable fishermen and farmers to resume their economic activities by securing the lake and dozens of waterways that serve many communities in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states,” Abbas said.

He noted that beyond securing the lake, the visit was aimed at assessing operational needs of troops deployed in the region.

“We are in Maiduguri to assess the operational requirements of troops in the Lake Chad region comprising Chad, Cameroon, Nigeria and Niger Republic,” he added.

Abbas further said the coordinated efforts of the military and other security agencies were designed to deny Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists freedom of action on the lake and its waterways.

“The military joint action with other security agencies is to deny Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists access to the lake and waterways serving communities affected by over a decade of insurgency,” he said.

Earlier, the CoNS inspected the ongoing construction of the Maiduguri Naval Base, located about 10 kilometres east of the city along the Monguno Road, before proceeding to the Baga Naval Base.

After returning from Baga, Abbas, alongside senior military officers from the Theatre Command, was scheduled to pay a courtesy visit to Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, at the Government House in Maiduguri.