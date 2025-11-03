Contractor blames bad weather for delay in Lagos-Abeokuta road construciton

Craneburg Construction Limited, the contractor handling the reconstruction of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, on Monday attributed the delay in completing the road to adverse weather conditions.

It said that the development caused a setback in the project’s timeline, affecting commuters and businesses along the route.

Project Manager, Craneburg, Mr. Pierre Andary, who disclosed this during an inspection tour of ongoing road reconstruction projects in Itori, Ewekoro council, assured the public that work was still ongoing and the project would be completed as soon as possible.

Andary mentioned that alpha laying has already commenced in the ongoing road reconstruction projects in Itori, Ewekoro council, on several sections, with overall completion now exceeding 50 per cent.He added that despite weather-related challenges, work has continued apace to ensure timely delivery.

Speaking, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, said that the Dapo Abiodun-led administration, since its inception, has rehabilitated many impassable roads, and the Sango-Ota axis is currently one of them undergoing rehabilitation and will soon be completed.

“Before this administration came on board, the road was totally impassable. The Sango-Ota area was like a swimming pool.

We made tremendous efforts to fix that, but road reconstruction is not a one-day operation — it takes time,” he said.He appealed to the residents and motorists to remain patient, explaining that quality and durability require meticulous engineering and time.

The commissioner also clarified that a viral video depicting poor road conditions did not reflect the current state of work, adding that the government had already addressed traffic congestion along the corridor.

“Work is ongoing and will continue until completion,” he assured, appealing to motorists to drive cautiously, particularly during the rainy season.

Other roads inspected during the tour include the 8.17km Magboro–Makogi Road, the Akute–Alagbole Road, the 9.2km Oke-Aro–Agbado Road, and the Papalanto Road, which span Abeokuta North, Ado-Odo/Ota, Ifo, and Ewekoro local government areas.

Mr. Jason Zhang, Project Manager of CCECC Nigeria Limited, the firm handling the Magboro–Makogi Road, confirmed steady progress and lauded both motorists and the state government for their cooperation, which he said has been instrumental in maintaining project timelines.

The Magboro-Makogi road has been constructed up to Ajinowo bus stop, using asphalt and interlocking tiles.

The grading of the road has begun from Ajinowo down to Gas Line Junction. However, it is unclear if the drainages will be covered, as was done in the construction of the road in neighbouring Arepo.