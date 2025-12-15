Controversy as Tinubu allegedly approves ADC Yusuf’s promotion

Trending reports on Sunday suggested that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the promotion of his Aide-de-Camp (ADC), Colonel Nurudeen Yusuf, to the rank of brigadier-general, a move already generating murmurs of discontent within the Nigerian Army.

According to sources, a letter dated December 12, 2025, addressed to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Wahid Shaibu, and signed by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, conveyed the President’s approval for the special promotion.

Specifically, the document instructed that Colonel Yusuf be retained as ADC to the Commander-in-Chief while assuming his new rank.

“I wish to convey Mr President’s approval of special presidential promotion of Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf to the rank of brigadier-general and retention as ADC C-in-C with effect from 12 December 2025 for your necessary action as enclosed,” the letter trending online stated.

The veracity of the reports could not be independently confirmed at press time. A senior official contacted for comment redirected inquiries to the NSA’s office.

Meanwhile, security sources note that the promotion, if confirmed, would constitute a special presidential approval, bypassing the usual Nigerian Armed Forces procedures, which typically require officers to meet criteria such as years of service, completion of professional courses, and training requirements.

The move has sparked concern and discontent within the Army, with some officers questioning the fairness of granting a promotion outside standard protocols.

Sources warn that such actions could affect morale and cohesion among the rank and file, as well as among senior officers.

As of press time, neither the Ministry of Defence nor the Nigerian Army had issued official statements regarding the promotion, leaving the matter unresolved and fueling speculation in military and political circles.

The development comes at a time when the President’s appointments and decisions in security agencies are under close public scrutiny, making the potential promotion of his ADC a subject of intense interest and debate.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has directed the NSA to expedite the training and arming of additional forest guards as part of renewed efforts to confront kidnapping and terrorism across the country.

The directive, issued last Wednesday, reinforces earlier approvals for the establishment of a national forest security service designed to secure Nigeria’s forest reserves, which have long served as operational bases for bandits and other armed groups.

Addressing ongoing security concerns, the President said, “We face challenges here and there of kidnapping and terrorism. We need all the forces we can utilise. We need to protect our people.”

The Presidency said the decision aims to strengthen security presence in remote and forested areas where criminal networks have expanded their activities.

The enhanced deployment is expected to support wider national measures already announced in response to persistent insecurity, including emergency declarations and increased recruitment across security agencies.