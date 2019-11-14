Convene NEC meeting or resign, APC governors tell Oshiomhole

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has asked the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to convene the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting or resign his position.

The body, in a statement yesterday in Abuja by its Director General, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, entitled, “APC and our inconceivable organisational challenges: Urgent call to our leaders”, argued that it has become imperative for the meeting to address the crisis rocking the party nationwide.

The governors called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to save the political grouping from “imminent collapse.”

Referring to the alleged suspension of Oshiomhole from the Edo chapter of the party by a faction, coupled with the crises rocking the Bayelsa, Ondo, Rivers and Imo chapters, the forum queried: “Why should all these be allowed to happen? Why is it impossible to convene a NEC or even National Caucus meetings, which are supposed to hold every quarter to resolve all these issues?

“Why should the National Working Committee (NWC) under Comrade Oshiomhole continue to imagine that it can conduct the affairs of the party without mandatory meetings of party organs? What legacy is Comrade Oshiomhole hoping to achieve as a National Chairman by running the party in a way that suggests almost zero commitment to issues of party development?”

The governors added: “It is very painful for many of us who have had the privilege of being mentored by Comrade Oshiomhole to see him being devalued to a local factional leader from a very high pedestal of an illustrious national leader. As National Chairman, Comrade Oshiomhole hardly appreciates that he now has a national constituency and not just a state constituency, which may have been responsible for his apparent intemperance in

the handling of matters affecting Edo State.

“I wish he paid similar attention to handling of issues affecting Rivers and Zamfara states during the 2019 elections. In the current circumstance, nothing short of a NEC or National Caucus meeting of the party can resolve all our increasing organisational challenges as a party. It is either Comrade Oshiomhole respects the provision of party constitution and convenes a superior organ meeting to deliberate on all our challenges, or he should just accept his inability to manage the party and simply resign.”