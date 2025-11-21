COP30: Lagos govt showcases climate leadership, investment outcomes in Brazil

The Lagos State Government, through the Office of Climate Change and Circular Economy (OCCE), has reaffirmed its position as a continental leader in climate action following a successful series of high-level engagements at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in São Paulo, Brazil.

Across three impactful sessions from November 6 to 8, Lagos showcased its flagship initiatives, such as the 80 Million Clean Cookstoves Initiative and LAMATA’s e-Mobility Programme, demonstrating how subnational governments can attract global capital to drive inclusive, measurable climate progress.

Speaking on Lagos State’s agenda and outcomes, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Mrs. Titi Oshodi, emphasised the State’s catalytic leadership.

“Lagos went to COP30 to demonstrate what true subnational leadership looks like. We are proving that African cities can build bankable climate solutions at scale—solutions that are inclusive, investable, and capable of transforming millions of lives. The world is looking for climate ambition backed by action, and Lagos is stepping forward with both.

“Lagos’ active presence at COP30 strengthened global partnerships, deepened investor confidence, and positioned the State as a model for how African cities can translate climate vision into bankable, people-centred projects,” she said.

Oshodi also disclosed that “The Lagos Private Roundtable, themed Financing Urban Climate Solutions for a Just and Inclusive Transition, brought together development finance institutions, philanthropic organisations, and private-sector investors.

“Discussions focused on co-financing pathways, de-risking instruments, and innovative financing structures that can scale Lagos’ green investments.

“Key investment outcomes from Lagos’ COP30 participation include commitments to advance feasibility and financing discussions for clean cooking projects, interest in co-developing e-mobility pilot corridors with private investors, and exploratory talks with international partners on green bond issuances under the Lagos Climate Finance Framework.”

The Africa Innovation Forum, co-curated by OCCE and Climate Action, spotlighted Lagos as a leading African city advancing climate innovation. Panellists, including Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Mrs. Titi Oshodi; Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Abimbola Akinajo, President and CEO of Oando Clean Energy; Demola Ogunbanjo, Senior Manager, Climate Business Department, International Finance Corporation; and Diep Nguyen-van Houtte shared insights on subnational financing of State-Determined Contributions (SDCs) and the emerging role of African cities as investment-ready climate champions. Christian Daube, Climate Entrepreneurship & Ecosystems, Climate KIC moderated the panel.

At the Dealroom Session, Lagos connected its ambitious project pipeline to global investors and development partners. The session generated strong expressions of interest from financiers focused on scalable clean energy and circular economy solutions.

Under the visionary leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos continues to set the pace for African cities in aligning climate ambition with investment readiness.