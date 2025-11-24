Council boss seeks better education of Kogi residents on poverty alleviation programmes

EXECUTIVE Chairman of Igalamela/Odolu Council of Kogi, Cosmos Ataboh, has challenged civil society organisations (CSOs) to increase their public awareness campaign on poverty alleviation in the state.

Ataboh claimed that the less-privileged members of the society, meant to benefit from social security protection programmesof the state government, were ignorant.

The council boss gave the challenge in his remarks during a Community Outreach Programme, organised by a consortium, led by ACT NAIJA PROJECT, co-founded by the European Union (EU)

Ataboh said: “There are a number of social welfare facilities like Conditional Cash Transfer, free legal services, free medical services for pregnant women, student loans and other social welfare services.

“But the poor and less-privileged members of the state that are meant to enjoy these poverty alleviation facilities are not even aware due to a lack of proper information awareness.

“That is why I’m using the opportunity of this Community Outreach Programme by ACT NAIJA and other civil society organisations to call for increased public awareness in the rural communities.”

The people need to be told how to access these poverty alleviation programmes.”

State Coordinator of Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), Halima Oyiza Sadiq, in her opening address, noted that the outreach is an opportunity to bring the government closer to the people.

The EtemahiIgalamela, who was represented by Chief James Abuja, said the outreach was an eye-opener and empowerment to the people because “information is power.”