 
The Guardian
Email YouTube Facebook Instagram Twitter WhatsApp
National  

Court affirms Okowa’s Election as Delta governor

By Editor
16 November 2019   |   3:02 am

Related

Hospital project partners NNPC/CNL to reduce maternal death in Riverine areas
3 hours ago  Nigeria
Constituency project: ICPC forces over 200 contractors back to site
2 hours ago  Nigeria
EFCC arrests brothers for allegedly using commission’s name to extort yahoo boys
2 hours ago  Nigeria

Ifeanyi Okowa

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, yesterday, affirmed the election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State in a suit brought by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Chief Great Ogboru, challenging the election of the governor.

Respondents in the appeal are Okowa, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ogboru and the APC are seeking to upturn the decision of the Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which returned Okowa for a second term as governor.

The INEC had declared Okowa and PDP winner of the March 9, this year governorship election in Delta State, having garnered the majority of the lawful votes cast in the election.

But the appellants, in 37 grounds of appeal filed by their Counsel, Nicholson Ichekor, asked the Court of Appeal to set aside the entire judgment of the tribunal on the grounds that the tribunal erred in law when it dismissed their appeal for lacking in merit.

The three-man panel of the governorship election panel, led by Justice Suleiman Belgore, had in September dismissed Ogboru and APC’s petition against the return of Okowa on grounds that the petitioners failed to prove the cases of irregularities and malpractices claimed in their petition.


In this article:
COURT OF APPEALDelta StateIfeanyi Okowa.
Receive News Alerts on Whatsapp: +2348136370421

No comments yet