Court bars AMCON lawyer from representing GHL for violating order

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday stopped a senior lawyer, Oluseye Opasanya (SAN), from appearing as counsel for General Hydrocarbons Limited (GHL) in a suit between the oil firm and Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria and three others.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa held that Opasanya’s purported appointment by the AMCON-appointed Receiver/Manager, Seyi Akinwunmi, was improper and in violation of a subsisting court order.

The judge also approved Dr Abiodun Layonu (SAN) as the legitimate lawyer representing General Hydrocarbons Limited in the case.

Layonu and Opasanya had both announced their appearance on behalf of the plaintiff during the previous court sitting, which led the court to ask them to address the issue.

In his submissions, Layonu informed the judge that he remained the official counsel for GHL, having complied with court directives by submitting an application and affidavit on December 3, 2025.

He asked the court to confirm his status as the company’s proper representative, arguing that AMCON’s purported appointment of a Receiver/Manager violated existing court orders.

However, Opasanya submitted that AMCON appointed a Receiver/Manager on September 18, 2025, and that he had tendered his appointment document in an affidavit dated December 2, 2025.

According to him, once a receiver is appointed, the company’s directors lose their authority, including the power to appoint legal counsel, and any lawyer acting on their instructions no longer has authority. He failed to disclose that AMCON was barred by the Federal High Court from continuing with any such appointment until the determination of the case.

In his ruling, Justice Lewis-Allagoa held that Opasanya’s appointment was improper, but that Dr Layonu’s authority was backed by a letter of instruction dated September 17, 2025, and that he had initiated the case and appeared regularly in court.